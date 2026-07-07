Jamaica: Two teenage girls arrested after elderly man stabbed in St Thomas

Police said the injured man suffered multiple stab wounds before escaping and alerting others at the property.

Jamaica: Two teenage girls have been taken into police custody following the alleged attempted murder of a 64-year-old man in Morant Bay, St Thomas, early Sunday morning.

The 15 and 14 year old girls are under investigation on charges of attempted murder, conspiracy to murder, and simple larceny.

According to the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the 64-year-old man supposedly made arrangements for the meeting with the minors at around 3:00 am on July 5. The investigators described it as a planned sexual encounter at a villa in Morant Bay.

Police reports also revealed that the two girls purchased items such as duct tape, knives, a tarp, and other supplies before their meeting. The man reportedly picked them up the previous night and drove them to the property.

Investigators said that the man was attacked while the reported sexual incident took place inside a rented room. He suffered multiple stab wounds to his face, neck, and back. Despite the injuries, the man managed to escape the room and alert others at the property. The suspects left the scene in the man’s car.

Officers responded to the scene of the incident and found the injured man bleeding. He was taken to the hospital where he is still in serious condition.

The two suspects were caught and arrested that same day by the St Thomas Police Force. The investigation into the case is still active.

Locals have also taken to social media, asking authorities to conduct a proper investigation that bring justice to the actual victim of the incident. One individual said, “We are only hearing this guy’s side of the story? I would like to see what he did that got those 2 underage girls to attack him.”

Another person stated, “If a young person is a victim of abuse report it. As for violence and revenge only it does do no good. The man should be arrested, too. Those girls are under the age of consent."