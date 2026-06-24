Jamaica: Two brothers killed in Connecticut shooting

Police said the victims were outside the bar when gunfire broke out following an earlier altercation inside, and believe the incident was a targeted attack.

Jamaica: Two Jamaican brothers were killed outside a bar in West Haven in Connecticut in a shooting incident early Saturday morning, June 20, 2026.

The victims, 31-year-old Miquel Blake and 34-year-old Dravere Blake, were among the three people shot outside the Muzeum Sports Bar and Grill on Campbell Avenue shortly at around 1:30 am.

Police responded to reports of gunfire and found both men unresponsive after arriving at the location. They were taken to a hospital where they were declared dead upon arrival. A third victim also suffered gunshot wounds to the arm and leg but survived after emergency treatment.

According to the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the three victims were outside the bar before the gun fire erupted. Police believe that the shooting is related to what transpired at the bar and was a targeted attack.

Witnesses said that a fight broke out inside the bar that escalated into a shooting incident later on the street.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the shooting. They also said that the police found possible evidence related to the incident at a residence in Clinton, Connecticut, and arrested a suspect connected to the investigation with the help of local authorities.

Authorities have made no arrests as of now in connection to the incident. The police said that the investigation is still going on as they try to identify the suspects.

The family of the two brothers is seeking assistance in bringing their bodies back to Jamaica for burial. The mother of the boys, Marie Blake, has created a GoFundMe page to raise money for the funeral and repatriation costs.

She said, “As we grieve, we are now faced with the difficult responsibility of bringing them home to Jamaica so they can be laid to rest surrounded by their family and the place they called home in their hearts. This is something our family desperately wants to do to honor their memory and give them a proper farewell.”

The fundraising campaign was launched two days ago and has raised US$3,615 and is continuing with a goal to raise US$30,000.

The family described both Miquel and Dravere as very loving fathers, relatives, and friends. They also said, “Our hearts ache for the children they have left behind. These children must now face life without the love, guidance, and support from a father figure, a loss that no child should ever have to endure.”