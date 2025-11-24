Jamaica: Police officer kills brother in family confrontation

Two investigations have been launched into the deadly altercation between the brothers in Park Hall, Clarendon.

Jamaica: A family confrontation in Frankfield, Clarendon turned deadly when a police officer shot and killed his brother after allegedly being attacked with scissors during a struggle on Sunday evening.

The Frankfield Criminal Investigation Branch and the Independent Commission of Investigation have launched separate investigations into the altercation between the brothers that took place in Park Hall in Frankfield district, Clarendon.

After the constable based at the St James Police Division pulled his service pistol and shot his brother, dead after he was allegedly attacked with scissors.

The incident has left hundreds of Jamaicans shocked and seeking to know the root of what transpired with many taking to Facebook to comment on the incident with some calling the act self defense while some question what the police constable did.

One user ‘ẞavage Lor’ stated “first he don't have no rights to use his weapon to protect his self from a knife or scissors attack for self defense. Second, I'm a security guard so I know self defense and anyone with a good sense would know that only time you pulled a trigger is when you aim to kill.

Third a cops/police officer walk with many tools to protect their self 1 a botton is use to protect yourself from unarmed person with weapons like knifes, scissors, or a botton 2 the uncufs is use to arrest criminals 3 spray gun can also use to protect yourself for a short period of time and finally 4 the gun use the last weapon to pull only time a person pulled his gun is when he/she has no other options but to kill so pulling a gun was his first intention of what he was going to do however u can killed someone if you hit Dem with a botton also there are several spots on your body that u most not hit with the police buttons”

Another user ‘Austin Cunningham’ wrote, “If a police officer can't defend himself then he can't defend the citizens of this country. Self preservation first. regardless of who you are if you attack an individual that individual have the right to defend his or herself more so of it involves a deadly weapon. So sad.”

While another wrote, “While we’re unsure of all the details into this family dispute. Let’s pray for comfort within the family circle. We wish this wasn’t the outcome.”