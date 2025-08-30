Jamaica: PM Holness denies allegations of 28 bank accounts, calls claims politically motivated

The 3rd and final election debate dubbed 'leadership' on August 29 featured JLP leader Andrew Holness and PNP leader Mark Golding. Both the leaders had their own viewpoints regarding several societal issues which they shared with the public.

Jamaica: As Jamaica is set to vote on September 3, 2025, the political environment in the country is heating up with leaders of two major political parties Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and People’ National Party (PNP) attacking each other’s finances. The attacks came by JLP leader Andrew Holness and PNP leader Mark Golding during the 3rd and final ‘leadership’ debate ahead of the 2025 general elections.

During the debate, the incumbent Prime Minister Andrew Holness strongly denied allegations made by (PNP) operatives claiming he has 28 bank accounts. The allegations emerged following the Integrity Commission's tabling of an investigation report into the Prime Minister's finances.

Holness reportedly responded to allegations made by Opposition Leader Mark Golding regarding the controversy over salary increases for members of the political directorate following a compensation review.

He highlighted that the allegations are "absolutely not true" and clarified that the report includes accounts that are already closed, dormant, insurance accounts, and investment accounts. He further alleged that the opposition has weaponized the report to defame and attack him ahead of the elections.

He further noted that all his assets are in Jamaica and that he has declared everything to the Integrity Commission. Additionally, the Commission's investigation found no evidence of corruption in his finances.

Dr Holness also emphasised on the fact that he never took his salary increase, unlike the opposition leader who was benefitted previously from a “sweetheart deal”. He further asserted that none of his personal resources are linked to public funds or resources.

Opposition Leader Golding responded to Holness's claims by denying all allegations regarding his finances. He emphasized that his statutory declarations have been certified annually without issue. Golding also questioned the validity of Holness's claims before concluding the session.

The controversy sparked the heated debate on both sides as both the parties as well as their leaders are accusing each other. The public are also taking part in this debate by using facebook and are showing their support for their favourite party.

“What we’ve just witnessed is the power of truth over speculation. Allegations may create noise, but composure, facts and integrity cut through the noise every time,” said a user named Natania Ellis while another user said, “The Prime Minister is winning. September 3rd will be a great day.”