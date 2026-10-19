Jamaica: Chef Dennis Roy Jones, 34, Shot Dead in Portmore

Jamaica: Police are investigating the fatal shooting of 34-year-old Chef Dennis Roy Jones in Portmore, St Catherine, Jamaica. He was shot and killed in his Watson Grove community during the Saturday night, October 17, 2026.

The incident took place at around 8:20 p.m. on Borealis Boulevard, where Jones visited to purchase a bag of juice. According to the initial reports, a man equipped with armaments moved towards Jones, produced a firearm and shot at him. After attacking the victim, the accused escaped the incident site.

Police were later contacted and informed about the incident following which officers reached the site and discovered Jones's body in a face down laying position in a bloodstained area. He was later transferred to Spanish Town Hospital, where he was declared dead by the medical professionals.

The circumstances surrounding the incident, the motive behind the attack and the identity of the suspect have not been officially established as of now. Investigators are conducting operations to determine what prompted the shooting, identity of the person accused and whether Jones was the official target for attackers.

As of now, based on the available details, police have not officially announced the identity of an attacker and have not disclosed any arrest in relation to the killing.

The investigation into the matter is being carried out by the detective from the Portmore Criminal Investigation Branch. The investigators would work towards tracking down leads and collecting evidence to establish the chronology of events surrounding the fatal shooting.

The recent gunfire incident has raised concerns among the people living in the community about lapse in safety and security. Police have tightened the security of the locality and continuously working towards maintaining peace and security in the region. Additional details into the matter are expected to be revealed by the authorities as the investigation concludes.