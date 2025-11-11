Tragedy in Queenstown: Toddler drowns in trench near home on Guyana’s Essequibo Coast

A heartbreaking tragedy struck Queenstown Village on Guyana’s Essequibo Coast as one-year-nine-month-old Devon Walker drowned in a trench near his home on Monday, November 10

Guyana: Devon Walker, a one-year-nine-month-old boy, tragically drowned on Monday, November 10, 2025, in a trench adjacent to his residence in Queenstown Village, Essequibo Coast, Region Two in Guyana.

According to local residents, Devon's elder brother attempted to rescue him from the trench but was unsuccessful, subsequently notifying their mother. The child was promptly transported to Lima Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Reports further indicate that Devon’s mother was asleep when the tragic incident took place and by the time she ran along with others, he was unresponsive, with water already inside his lungs.

The Guyana Police Department have since launched an investigation into the incident to determine the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

Following the incident, the residents have expressed their shock and condolences over the child’s death with Marilyn Grant saying, “Condolences to his family. May he sleep peacefully in Jesus's arms,” while another said, “Why are these toddlers are being left unsupervised around waters. This is second baby pass away. These adults need some sort of punishment.”

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with WIC News for more developments on the incident as it becomes available.