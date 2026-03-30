2026-03-30 12:25:12
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Teen’s body found floating in Guyana’s Demerara River

Passersby at the Kingston Seawall jetty spotted the body in the river and alerted authorities, prompting a swift emergency response.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Guyana: A body was discovered floating in the Demerara River in Kingston, Georgetown, behind the Marriott Hotel. The discovery was made early Saturday morning, March 28, 2026, at around 10:40 am.

People walking at the Kingstone Seawall jetty were the first to notice the body in the river. They reported it to the authorities right away. The first response teams were dispatched to the scene as soon as they were notified.

When they arrived at the scene, they took the body from the river. The doctor at the scene confirmed that the body was indeed dead. The body was then taken for a post-mortem examination by the forensic team.

The deceased is said to be a young male in his early teens and of African descent. Moreover, there is no confirmed information, confirming his name or nationality. According to the police, there were no signs of external injuries or violence on the body either.

The victim’s remains have been shifted to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and will be kept there until someone claims the body. It will be kept under procession until post-mortem results are out.

Investigators are also reviewing the CCTV footage from cameras present in the area and will be checked for more useful information. The probe remains ongoing as the area is sealed off by the police.

The picture that is circulating online has also raised many speculations as the face of the victim is not visible in the picture, but it seems that the body is floating upright. Abeena Cox said, “It looks to me like he's on his back, so Where's his face?? Is his head turned around or something,” while Tray stated, “It look like his neck break and it’s facing the opposite direction of his body.”

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

Dominica: Government gives almost $4 million for Clear Harbor restoration

2026-03-30 11:43:56

Uncategorised

Scholarship to four students to pursue health studies in Republic of Cuba

2026-03-30 11:43:56

Marcella Liburd.
Uncategorised

Caught red-handed; MP Marcella Liburd calls for resignation of Elections...

2026-03-30 11:43:56

Member of the Airbnb Committee for the Government of St. Maarten Marco Aalbers; Minister of Finance the Honourable Perry Geerlings; Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport &amp; Telecommunication (TEATT) the Honourable Stuart Johnson; and Director of the St. Maarten Tourist Bureau (STB) May-Ling Chun.
Uncategorised

Airbnb and Sint Maarten sign a MoU to promote tourism to island

2026-03-30 11:43:56

Uncategorised

Former Chief Minister David Brandt found guilty of sexual exploitation

2026-03-30 11:43:56

Antigua and Barbuda to receive 21,000 doses of Pfizer from US
Uncategorised

Antigua and Barbuda to receive 21,000 doses of Pfizer from US

2026-03-30 11:43:56

24-year-old Kieron Hutson - Victim (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

24-year-old shot multiple times as Antigua records first murder of 2024

2026-03-30 11:43:56

Bahamas

Brutally burned body found in car sends shockwaves across Bahamas

2026-03-30 11:43:56