Teen’s body found floating in Guyana’s Demerara River

Guyana: A body was discovered floating in the Demerara River in Kingston, Georgetown, behind the Marriott Hotel. The discovery was made early Saturday morning, March 28, 2026, at around 10:40 am.

People walking at the Kingstone Seawall jetty were the first to notice the body in the river. They reported it to the authorities right away. The first response teams were dispatched to the scene as soon as they were notified.

When they arrived at the scene, they took the body from the river. The doctor at the scene confirmed that the body was indeed dead. The body was then taken for a post-mortem examination by the forensic team.

The deceased is said to be a young male in his early teens and of African descent. Moreover, there is no confirmed information, confirming his name or nationality. According to the police, there were no signs of external injuries or violence on the body either.

The victim’s remains have been shifted to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and will be kept there until someone claims the body. It will be kept under procession until post-mortem results are out.

Investigators are also reviewing the CCTV footage from cameras present in the area and will be checked for more useful information. The probe remains ongoing as the area is sealed off by the police.

The picture that is circulating online has also raised many speculations as the face of the victim is not visible in the picture, but it seems that the body is floating upright. Abeena Cox said, “It looks to me like he's on his back, so Where's his face?? Is his head turned around or something,” while Tray stated, “It look like his neck break and it’s facing the opposite direction of his body.”