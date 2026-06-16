Guyana: 80-year-old woman saves boy as armed gang chops father in broad daylight attack

An 11-year-old boy was rescued by an elderly woman during a violent attack in Corentyne, as his father sustained serious injuries while fleeing a group of armed men.

Guyana: A Corentyne man was attacked and chopped by multiple cutlass-wielding men, who, according to the victim's testimony, made their intention to kill him clear. The victim, identified as Mahendra Samaroo, was with his 11-year-old son around 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2026, near one of his other son’s residence, when a group of 9 men charged toward him with cutlasses.

One of the men from the gang drew a gun and fired multiple shots at the victim and his young son. Samaroo shoved his son in a nearby yard as he saw the men approaching him, in an attempt to ward off his attackers.

As the men pounced on him, a quick-witted, 80-year-old woman hid the child in an old refrigerator to keep him safe from potential harm, before the commotion escalated.

The elderly pensioner earned the gratitude of the family. The father stated, “She take my son and hide he in a old freezer, or else I don't know what wudda happen to he. If wasn't for that lady, he wudda be a dead man.”

The man managed to escape the gang but experienced several injuries. Samaroo suffered chops to his head, and his left hand and fingers. He was immediately hospitalized. "I say this is it for me. I say I dead," the victim said.

As he questioned the assailant the reason for the attack, the man told him that he would kill him. The victim escaped by hiding in the bathroom of someone’s home.

Samaroo mentioned that he has no known conflict with anyone, and he has no idea why someone would attack him.

Several videos are surfacing the social media where multiple men are seen hunting a man on motorbikes with cutlasses. The man eventually fell and got caught in front of Poonai’s Pharmacy in Rose Hall. Further investigations to identify the assailants are underway.