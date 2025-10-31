Guyana: 2nd deadly bee attack in a month claims life of 67-year-old male

Reportedly, this is the second incident of a bee attack this month, as another occurred just a week ago, claiming the life of a young contractor at Triumph, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Guyana: A deadly bee attack in the Enterprise backlands claimed the life of 67-year-old Lennox Luke, a man of African descent and resident of Kitty, Georgetown, on Wednesday, October 29. The incident occurred while he was cleaning and fencing a plot of land with 29-year-old construction worker Selwyn Dean.

Reportedly, this is the second incident of a bee attack this month, as another occurred just a week ago, claiming the life of a young contractor at Triumph, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

According to the police report, the latest incident took place between 09:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, when the deceased along with a construction worker who is 29-year-old Selwyn Dean, also from Kitty were cleaning and fencing a plot of land which was owned by the deceased Lennox “Mikey” Luke.

The reports further claimed that when they were cleaning the area suddenly a large swarm of bees emerged from nearby bushes and attacked both the men. In an attempt to save his life the other man ran forward and escaped the scene but Luke retreated and fell to the ground and was overtaken by the swarm.

Dean managed to escape the scene but still sustained minor stings, while the deceased was left behind under the deadly bee attack and suffered multiple stings.

Soon after the incident, a team from the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) and Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) arrived at the scene. Upon arrival, they encountered a large group of bees and used smoke to disperse them until the area was cleared.

With the help of public-spirited citizens, EMT's and NAREI managed to retrieve the body of Luke and transported him to the Enmore Regional Hospital, in an unconscious state in a motor lorry, GAD 5904. Upon arriving the medical staff checked him and tried to stabilize his condition but despite their efforts he succumbed to his injuries around 11:20 a.m.

The medical reports claimed there were visible marks on the different body parts of the deceased body including back, forearm, and the back of his head. For further information about his death, his body is currently placed at Jerricks Funeral Home for post-mortem examination.

This incident has raised concern about the deadly bee attack as last week at Surat Drive, Triumph, another fatal bee attack left a 29-year-old contractor Winston Semple dead and his 40-year-old colleague hospitalised in critical condition.

Reportedly, the deceased Semple and his colleague Simpson were working on a road construction project when a swarm of bees suddenly attacked them, which resulted in multiple stings on both bodies. Semple was pronounced dead on arrival at the Enmore Regional Hospital, while Simpson remains under medical care.

Additionally the investigators from the area assured the public that they are investigating the surrounding areas to locate the bees and with that we are also taking urgent steps to revoke hives located near the populated and work area safely.

Following these incidents, Police Forum Guyana took to Facebook to inform citizens how to protect themselves from bee attacks.

The officials also asked the locals to not dump garbage on the streets which could be a possible area of attraction for the bees.