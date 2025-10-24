Guyana: 29-year-old contractor killed in sudden bee attack, one hospitalised  

Guyana: A tragic incident took place on the afternoon of Wednesday at Surat Drive, Triumph, which claimed the life of a road worker and left another man hospitalised after a sudden swarm of bees.

The Guyana Police Force identified the deceased as 29-year-old Winston Semple who is a contractor from Prince William Street, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara. On the other hand, 40-year-old Glendon Simpson, a resident of Non Pareil, East Coast Demerara also sustained several injuries and is presently receiving treatment at a local hospital.

Reports from police officials claim that Semple, Simpson and several other workers were at the time busy in road construction work when they were suddenly attacked by a swarm of bees.

Following the attack, emergency responders immediately arrived at the scene however Semple was pronounced dead by the officials while Simpson was rushed to the hospital.

Reports indicate that Semple suffered multiple stings, causing him to collapse at the scene and ultimately leading to his death.

As of now, the deceased’s body remains at the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home Mortuary where it is awaiting an autopsy. Police said that they are also continuing their investigations into the tragic incident.

The Guyana Police Force is also reminding the workers and the public to exercise caution while working in areas known for bee activity and emphasised the significance of protective measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Winston Semple’s death has shocked the community and several of them are taking to Facebook and expressing their condolences. “Losing a friend or someone who you have considered your best friend is one of the hardest experiences to go through. Winston, you were more than just a friend, you were a true friend. Your absence will leave a void in my life that cannot be filled by anyone else,” said his friend named Jr Grant while another said, “This one really hits home Winston Semple I’m, so sorry u had to leave like this. Wish if RIP means return if possible, sleep easy we lost a good friend, but heaven gained an angel.”