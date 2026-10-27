Grenadian violinist Jelani Moses completes Guinness World Record attempt on 24th Birthday

Grenadian musician Jelani Moses completed his violin endurance attempt in St. Patrick on October 26, drawing congratulations from Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell as Guinness verification remains pending.

Grenada: The Grenadian musician Jelani Moses has successfully completed a marathon violin performance at the Plains Playing Field in St. Patrick, and has now become the holder of the new Guinness World Records title for the longest marathon playing the violin.

Moses began his session on Saturday, October 24 from 8:00 a.m. to his birthday, Monday, October 26.

Moses’ record surpasses the previous one held by Ravi Chandulal Kotadiyaby of India, who played for 40 hours, 5 minutes and 6 seconds in May 2024.

However, the record is not currently listed on the Guinness World Record’s official website and it still lists the previous record as such attempts must be documented, witnessed and cleared by Guinness before a title is confirmed so it might take some time for Moses’ name to be listed.

Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell congratulated Moses for his achievement noting, “Congratulations to our very own Jelani Moses, now officially the Guinness World Records title holder for the longest marathon playing the violin!”

He said that it was a huge achievement that requires real stamina, focus and determination. He also noted that it is even more special as Moses has achieved this on his 24th birthday.

“Before you started, you encouraged others to follow their dreams, regardless of their age, where they come from or the doubts they face. You’ve given those words real meaning,” he added.

PM Mitchell also thanked everyone who stopped by Plains, St. Patrick, to cheer Jelani on and to the team who supported him throughout his journey till now.

The post further noted, “Jelani, I hope you take a moment to enjoy what you’ve accomplished. You’ve worked hard for this, and you’ve reminded us that there is greatness in every Grenadian. Happy birthday and congratulations! You’ve made us proud.”

Moses said that he wanted to inspire young people to pursue their real ambitions no matter what their age or background is.

Moses prepared for the attempt over several months, building up from 12-hour sessions to 16 and then to 24 hours.

It requires so much effort to play continuously for hours as the strain of that kind of playing falls heavily on the arms, shoulders, neck and hands, therefore, his preparation also included physical exercise and meditation.

Moses also volunteers as a music teacher at Victoria, Grenville and South St. George Special Education Schools. Along with that, he is also developing the Jelani Moses Music Foundation, which will give young people access to instruments and training in music.