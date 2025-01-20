Grenada increases Cooking Gas price by massive $9.25

Effective January 18, 2025, Grenada sees an increase in 100 lbs Cylinder prices to $226.55, with minimal hikes in Kerosene and prices for Gasoline and Diesel dropping.

The government of Grenada has announced a major hike in the prices of 100 lbs cooking gas cylinder with immediate effect. The price of the product has increased by a massive $9.25, affecting locals across mainland Grenada and sister islands Carriacou and Petite Martinique just after New Year.

The new price of the 100 lbs Cylinder now stands at $226.55 while the old price of the product was $217.30 in Grenada. On the other hand, the price of the product across Carriacou and Petite Martinique now stands at $249.55, up from $240.30.

The new prices came in effect from Saturday, January 18, 2025, onwards. Meanwhile, the government also announced minor increases in the cost of Kerosene while Gasoline and Diesel prices have decreased across the tri-island state.

The price of gasoline has witnessed a $0.68 decrease with the new price of the product now standing at $14.09 up from the old price of $14.77. Diesel has also witnessed a minor decrease of $0.69 following which the new price of the product stands at $13.68.

On the other hand, Kerosene has been increased by $0.45. The price of the product now stands at $10.22, and the old price of the product was $9.77.

Meanwhile, the cost of 20 lbs cylinder witnessed no change and the price remains same i e $40 in Grenada and $49 in Grenada and Petite Martinique. The price of Bulk LPG has witnessed a minor hike of $10 with the cost of the product now being $2.35 across the tri-island state.

While announcing these changes, the government noted that the Ministry of Finance continues to monitor the prices of petroleum products and will intervene as necessary if prices exceed $17.00. It was further said that the petroleum product prices of gasoline, diesel and kerosene within the tri-island state of Grenada are fully harmonized in line with statements made by the Minister of Finance in its 2023 Budget Speech.

The government further said that petroleum products are price-controlled goods which is why no retailer shall vary the stated prices.