Thursday, 24th October 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Dominica hosts Market Day with Difference as part of 46th Independence celebration

With the display of the local products, the local farmers have interacted with the tourists who arrived in Dominica for the celebration of the Independence.

Thursday, 24th October 2024

Roseau, Dominica: The “Market Day with a Difference” welcomed the local farmers and patrons together at one place in Portsmouth on Saturday for the 46th anniversary celebration of Independence of Dominica. 

With the display of the local products, the local farmers have interacted with the tourists who arrived in Dominica for the celebration of the Independence. Different stalls have been placed at the event, featuring authentic cuisine and naturally grown products on sale that were brought by the arrivals. 

Patrons and locals interacted with each other in the market day where the specialties about the food and cuisine of Dominica was outlined. Market Day with Difference is also aimed at providing exposure to farmers and building confidence among them about their products. Farmers have received distinguished market exposure as they became part of the independence celebration through their offerings. 

The market day has also offered opportunities for the resilience in agriculture sector of Dominica, providing them with a chance to enhance the sustainability. Market Day also provided a space for small businesses and farmers and created a system that empowers people to access the nutrition they need to thrive. 

Sustainable agriculture was also showcased during the market day, raising awareness about the food security and naturally grown products. Food security has been promoted during the event, providing opportunities to push the 25 by 25 agenda. 

The sale in the market day also supported the demands of the people and nutritious food have been placed in Dominica. 

Independence Celebration in Dominica

Independence celebration is underway in Dominica with unique activities including Ti Vilaj Kweyol. The celebration serves as the platform to explore new ventures in Dominica. It also promotes local music, dance, Creole culture and local crafts. 

Ti Vilaj Kweyol is an annual event featuring the showcase of agricultural products with the opportunity to enhance interaction. Ti Vilaj featured the stalls of 20 agro-processors and 31 food vendors, showcasing all locally created and crafted products.

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

PM Harris attends President Maduro's swearing-in ceremony in Venezuela

Thursday, 24th October 2024

Timothy Harris.
Uncategorised

Budget 2018 passed in St Kitts and Nevis parliament

Thursday, 24th October 2024

Uncategorised

Two years on, PM Harris yet to clear air on alleged unaccounted campaign...

Thursday, 24th October 2024

Uncategorised

Key highlights of Dominica’s Budget 2019-2020 claimed to be the biggest t...

Thursday, 24th October 2024

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar
Uncategorised

"PNM Youth League must defend young people," says UNC Youth Arm

Thursday, 24th October 2024

Kamla Persad questions the situation that led to demise of a Venezuelan baby.
Uncategorised

Kamla Bissessar calls on govt to probe death of a Venezuelan baby

Thursday, 24th October 2024

BVI Premier lauds St Kitts' Agriculture Ministry for comprehensive 25 by 25 agenda (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

BVI Premier lauds St Kitts' Agriculture Ministry for comprehensive 25 by...

Thursday, 24th October 2024

Fish Festival 2024 to spread magic of food filled entertainment in Nevis, credits to Facebook
Caribbean

Fish Festival 2024 to spread magic of food filled entertainment in Nevis

Thursday, 24th October 2024