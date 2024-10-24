Dominica hosts Market Day with Difference as part of 46th Independence celebration

With the display of the local products, the local farmers have interacted with the tourists who arrived in Dominica for the celebration of the Independence.

Roseau, Dominica: The “Market Day with a Difference” welcomed the local farmers and patrons together at one place in Portsmouth on Saturday for the 46th anniversary celebration of Independence of Dominica.

With the display of the local products, the local farmers have interacted with the tourists who arrived in Dominica for the celebration of the Independence. Different stalls have been placed at the event, featuring authentic cuisine and naturally grown products on sale that were brought by the arrivals.

Patrons and locals interacted with each other in the market day where the specialties about the food and cuisine of Dominica was outlined. Market Day with Difference is also aimed at providing exposure to farmers and building confidence among them about their products. Farmers have received distinguished market exposure as they became part of the independence celebration through their offerings.

The market day has also offered opportunities for the resilience in agriculture sector of Dominica, providing them with a chance to enhance the sustainability. Market Day also provided a space for small businesses and farmers and created a system that empowers people to access the nutrition they need to thrive.

Sustainable agriculture was also showcased during the market day, raising awareness about the food security and naturally grown products. Food security has been promoted during the event, providing opportunities to push the 25 by 25 agenda.

The sale in the market day also supported the demands of the people and nutritious food have been placed in Dominica.

Independence Celebration in Dominica

Independence celebration is underway in Dominica with unique activities including Ti Vilaj Kweyol. The celebration serves as the platform to explore new ventures in Dominica. It also promotes local music, dance, Creole culture and local crafts.

Ti Vilaj Kweyol is an annual event featuring the showcase of agricultural products with the opportunity to enhance interaction. Ti Vilaj featured the stalls of 20 agro-processors and 31 food vendors, showcasing all locally created and crafted products.