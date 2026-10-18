2026-10-18 09:30:41
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Dominica: Government supports small businesses at Creole in the Streets Event in Roseau

Dominica’s Creole in the Streets event brought local entrepreneurs to Roseau on October 17, 2026, to showcase their products and services while celebrating Creole culture and promoting small business development.

Written by Monika Walker

Published

Updated

Dominica: The Government of Dominica has reaffirmed its commitment to creating an environment that is beneficial to the growth of small businesses as local entrepreneurs showcased their products and services at the Creole in the Streets event in Roseau on October 17, 2026.

The government stated that the event is a reminder of the link between cultural preservation and economic development, and that it empowers communities throughout the Nature Island.

“Government remains committed to fostering an environment where small businesses can thrive. Events like Creole in the Streets underscore the undeniable link between cultural preservation and economic development, driving community empowerment across the Nature Island,” the Government of Dominica noted.

This year’s observance was held under the theme “Dominica’s Authentic Small Business Development: Empowering Entrepreneurs, Elevating Communities.”

The government stated that the turnout proved that the spirit of Dominican entrepreneurship was on the rise.

Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit shared the Government of Dominica’s post after stating that the event was all about empowering local entrepreneurs to celebrate the island’s rich Creole culture on the streets of Roseau.

“Empowering our local entrepreneurs and celebrating our rich Creole culture on the streets of Roseau today,” PM Skerrit wrote.

Several images captured during the event showcases the exhibitors from local, micro, small and medium-sized entreprises (MSMEs) at their stalls with visitors browsing and inquiring.

Financial institutions, including the National Bank of Dominica, promoted their services to attendees, while others displayed fresh produce, fish and locally made goods with a “Local” banner.

Brochures on offer included information on a student loan product, and representatives were seen discussing their options with visitors. A gallery shared with the post includes more than 40 images from the day.

The government thanked the National Development Foundation of Dominica (NDFD) for its role in the event, while thanking everyone who came out to support local MSMEs as spending directly puts vital resources back into communities.

Events such as this give small businesses a direct route to customers while keeping Dominica’s Creole traditions in the spotlight. Creole celebrations traditionally build in intensity island-wide in the weeks leading up to Independence Day on 3 November.

Author Profile

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

Monika Walker

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

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