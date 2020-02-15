Our diplomatic passports are never for sale: PM Timothy Harris

A press conference was organised by the government of St Kitts and Nevis in order to list their accomplishments on their fifth anniversary in the office

A press conference was organised by the government of St Kitts and Nevis in order to list their accomplishments on their fifth anniversary in the office. PM Dr Harris, Deputy PM Shawn Richards and Premier of Nevis Mark Brantley were the key speakers at the event.

Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris talked about the economic and tourism growth of the nation during his conference address. While answering the questions of media persons, PM Harris made it precisely clear that St Kitts and Nevis passports are not for sale, and there have not been any cases involving the selling of diplomatic passports since 'Team Unity' government assumed office in 2015.

"There are no sales of diplomatic passports of St Kitts and Nevis, no evidence of that certainly over the last five years. Under this administration, we have to declare that our passports are not for sale, neither diplomatic or otherwise," added PM Harris.

Furthermore, Dr Harris added that the 'Team Unity' government have been prudent over the subject of allowing access to St Kitts and Nevis diplomatic passports.

Besides this, Prime Minister added that the government have taken steps to ensure the integrity of Citizenship by Investment Programme and often make efforts to enhance.

The leader stated that the government ensures that the strictness of due diligence mechanism is in place, and St Kitts has the strongest and the best due diligence programme in the world.

"Under the St Kitts Nevis citizenship programme, the applicants have to go through the most vigorous, scrutiny and through all due diligence systems that are available to us including the international criminal justice system, any database that is available, Interpol, the US government the UK government, they all have to pass from that," added PM Harris.

Dr Harris added that the government is always working to make revisions and enhancements, and arrangements are taken frequently to strengthen the quality and integrity of the CBI programme.