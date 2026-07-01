2026-07-01 10:48:54
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Aruba ranked No. 1 Safest Caribbean Destination for honeymooners in 2026

Aruba topped Honeymoon Always’s 2026 Caribbean safety index for honeymooners, with Barbados and Curaçao following closely.

Written by Kofi Nelson

Published

Updated

Aruba has been ranked as the #1 Safest Caribbean Destination for the honeymooners in 2026, followed by Barbados, Curaçao, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Grenada, Jamaica, Bahamas and lastly, Saint Lucia, marking the top 10 safest Caribbean destinations for the honeymooners, according to a new index released by a travel brand Honeymoon Always.

The rankings place the top five destinations within the index's "Excellent" or "Very Good" safety categories, while Saint Lucia, which ranks 10th and sits at the bottom of the list, falls into the "Low" safety category.

The Honeymoon Always’ index covered 27 destinations across the Caribbean. However, this particular breakdown reflects only the 10-destination comparable dataset used for year-on-year comparison.

The index is precisely calculated based on six specified aspects, with Honeymoon infrastructure carrying the heaviest weightage at 30% followed by crime and safety, and tourism density or crowd pressure at 20% each, medical access at 15%, hurricane and disruption risk at 10% and lastly, regional proximity factors at 5%.

Aruba acquired the top position with a score of 8.50, with Barbados following behind with 8.21, Curaçao with 7.62, Antigua and Barbuda with 7.39, Dominican Republic with 7.28, Puerto Rico with 7.14, Grenada with 6.88, Jamaica with 6.36, The Bahamas with 6.08 and Saint Lucia with 5.94 in the 10-destination comparable dataset used for year-on-year tracking.

Dan Bagby, travel expert and co-owner of Honeymoon Always noted that safety for couples planning a honeymoon goes far beyond crime figures only. He emphasised on the medical accessibility, hurricanes, crowding and the resort infrastructure.

For honeymooners, safety is not just about crime rates. Couples are also thinking about whether medical support is accessible, how exposed a destination is to hurricanes, how crowded it feels and whether the resort infrastructure helps them relax once they arrive, he said.

Bagby also mentioned that the destinations such as Aruba, Barbados and Curaçao performed strongly as they combined strong safety indicators with reliable infrastructure.

That is why destinations such as Aruba, Barbados and Curaçao perform so strongly. They combine strong safety indicators with reliable infrastructure and a lower-stress travel experience, he noted.

Jamaica has acquired significant growth in this year's data by climbing from 5.15 in 2025 to 6.36 in 2026 with a rise of 1.21 points. Bagby said the improvement was notable as Jamaica marks the top-ranked destinations. However, he added that the couples should keep comparing options carefully and check official travel advice before booking.

Jamaica also stands out this year because it shows the biggest improvement in the index, although couples should still compare destinations carefully and check official travel advice before booking, he said.

Further on, Aruba has been marked as ‘Safest overall’, Barbados as ‘Best Healthcare Access’, Aruba and Curaçao as ‘Lowest Hurricane Risk’, Jamaica as ‘Biggest improvement’ with a rise of +1.21 overall score, and lastly, Aruba and Barbados as ‘Most Consistent’.

Honeymoon Always also noted that the scores are designed as a comparative travel-planning tool for honeymooners, not an official government safety ranking.

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Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

Kofi Nelson

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

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