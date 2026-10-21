2026-10-21 15:13:45
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Belize: Teen charged with aggravated burglary at El Chiclero Resort

Adam Abraham Reynolds appeared in a Belize City court on October 20 over an alleged burglary at El Chiclero Resort in Burrell Boom.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Belize: A teenager from Ladyville is accused of aggravated burglary related to the break‑in. A businessman lost about $90,000 in cash, jewelry and a vehicle during the incident at a resort in Burrell Boom Village.

The accused, Adam Abraham Reynolds, a worker from Vista Del Mar, Ladyville appeared before the magistrate court in Belize City on October 20. Reynolds was charged with a count of aggravated burglary for the October 14 incident at the El Chiclero Resort.

According to the reports, police said the 53‑year‑old victim was sleeping in his condo around 4:50 a.m. When he heard some noises.

The businessman said one intruder jumped onto his bed and put a pillow over his face. Another intruder struck him on the face with something that looked like a gun.

The businessman also said that three men allegedly tied him up with duct tape on his hands, feet and mouth.

During the robbery the criminals took $30,000 in cash, two gold chains worth about $12,000 each, two cell phones, a TV, a security system and a burgundy 2017 Toyota Rush worth $45,000. The total value of the stolen items was $89,900.

The stolen SUV was found by officers on October 15 in Santa Familia Village, Cayo District. Investigators said Reynolds was in the vehicle when police approached. The vehicle sped off, crashed and was left abandoned.

The owner later confirmed the vehicle was his.

On October 16 during a police briefing Assistant Superintendent Stacy Smith said two persons of interest were in custody and that investigators were looking for suspects.

Reynolds reportedly turned himself in to police on October 19 with an attorney present. During his Tuesday appearance Reynolds asked for time for his lawyer to arrive but the arraignment proceeded after about two hours without counsel.

The charge is still an allegation. Reynolds has not yet been convicted. Investigations into the alleged intruders are still ongoing.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

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