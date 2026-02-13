Belize: 8-month-old dies after fall in Sarawee Village, police rule death accidental

Police reports state that the incident occurred on Tuesday when a child, left briefly unattended by his mother while she did house chores, reportedly fell down the stairs.

Belize: The Dangriga Police are investigating the tragic death of an eight-month-old Kevin Emmanuel Jr., who died after suffering a blunt force trauma on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, in Sarawee Village, Stann Creek District, Belize.

According to police reports, the incident took place on Tuesday, when the child was under the care of his mother. It is alleged that the mother of the child was doing house chores when she left the child alone for a while and at that moment the child fell down the stairs.

Following which the mother of the child panicked and started shouting for help, and as soon as the other family members saw the situation, they rushed the infant to the Southern Regional Hospital in Dangriga.

On arrival at the hospital the staff checked the child for signs for life but pronounced him dead. Then, the officers from Dangriga Police station were contacted where on arrival they were told about the accident following which they ordered to transport the post to the mortuary where the post-mortem examination was conducted.

The result of the autopsy disclosed that an eight-month-old Kevin Emmanuel Jr., died from asphyxia, caused by broncho aspiration of gastric content, resulting from blunt force trauma to the head and body.

Following which the authorities launched an investigation but found no foul play in the death of an eight-year-old child and declared the case an accident. However the officers are still considering the case whether the charges will be filed or not.

Notably, the preparations of burial of Kevin are currently underway whose sudden and tragic passing shocked the entire community and left them mourning.

Many residents of Dangriga and police showed sympathy to the family of the child who lost their source of happiness at such a young age, including the chairman of Sarawee Village, Alston McLaughlyn, also expressed condolences to the grieving family as he stated that “My sympathy is with the family, it is so sad to lose a child who is just 8-months-old.”

He also urged the parents to stay vigilant towards the child as he emphasised that “I want to appeal to every parent in the society to stay focused and take care of their child especially when they are infants or below five to six years old, because they cannot take of them and any thing could happen to them at any time.”