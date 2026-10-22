Belize: 34 Athletes prepare for 2026 CODICADER Disability Games in Guatemala

Belize’s 63-member delegation includes 34 athletes from 10 schools, alongside coaches and support staff, for the regional competition scheduled from October 25 to 31.

Belize: Thirty four young sportspersons are preparing to represent Belize at the regional stage in the 2026 CODICADER Disability Games to be hosted in Guatemala from October 25 to 31.

The National Sports Council of Belize on October 17, 2026, conducted an official send-off ceremony for the athletes and commemorated the last stage preparations before the event taking place. The ceremony was attended by Anthony Mahler, Minister of Tourism, Youth, Sports and Diaspora Relations, along with Devin Daly, Minister of State in the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

This is the third time, the athletes from Belize are participating in the regional competition, the event provides a common stage to the young athletes with special abilities participating throughout Central America.

The event is intended to provide the athletes with opportunities at a prestigious stage, promoting the participation from a widespread community and offering an exposure to the student-athletes to enhance their sporting skills by competing with established athletes across other countries.

According to the reports, Belize is sending 34 athletes and 29 administrative and support staff to the sporting event, which bring the total number of individuals representing Belize to 63. The entire support staff includes coaches, chaperones, classifiers and head of the delegation.

The sportsperson from 10 schools throughout the Belize, Toledo, Cayo and Orange Walk districts are participating, it signifies the representation from various corners of Belize. The sporting delegation is also participated by young individuals with intellectual disabilities, physical disabilities and learning problems, along with visual impairment and listening disabilities.

Belize sports team is projected to participate in boccia, goalball and athletics. These sporting events are providing a recognised stage for the sportspersons to showcase their talent, cooperation, focus and determination.

According to Guatemala’s official list of planned activities, the event also includes para-athletics, goalball and para-swimming, whereas boccia is placed along exhibition and integration activities.

Malher motivated the sportspeople participating to demonstrate their skills, represent their families, school and nation by giving their best. He also emphasised the wider importance of sports in building discipline, generating opportunities, connecting with established athletes, traveling and learning from new experiences.

The athletes are expected to represent the aspirations of their families, schools, communities and the nation at the regional competitive event on October 25, 2026, as the opening approaches.