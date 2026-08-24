2026-09-14 03:36:31
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Belize: 23-year-old baker shot dead

Police found the body of 23-year-old baker in a yard near Arlington Drive after residents reported hearing multiple gunshots during the early hours of Sunday.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Belize: A shooting incident from Belize City has shocked everyone, where a 23 year old city resident was shot and killed in the early morning hours on Sunday, August 23. The person’s body was found hours later when the locals reportedly noticed the gunshots nearby.

Police have identified the deceased as Christopher Smith Jr., a baker, who was living at Linda Vista Street in Belize City. At around 7:00 a.m., police were alerted that a body had been discovered in a yard near Arlington Drive, near a green apartment building.

Based on the initial information received in relation to the probe, locals heard multiple gunshots shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Sunday. Smith was allegedly spotted unconscious lying face-up in the yard of a residence on McKenzie Lane.

Police investigating the crime scene allegedly found several injuries showing signs of gunshot wounds on the left side of Smith’s head and his left shoulder. The investigating officers also found four spent 9mm cartridge casings from the scene.

Eventually Smith was officially recognised by his father, Christopher Smith Sr., also a police officer. Police are also investigating father’s police service connection in relation to Smith’s death. However police have not confirmed any involvement in the circumstances in association with the killing.

At this point police have not identified any reason behind the killing besides no one has been detained or charged in the following case. The investigation is ongoing, searching for the accused, conditions and motive leading to the death, comprising activity in the locality at the time of early-morning hours and any details that could potentially help to take a lead in the investigation.

The deaths add further concern over the gun violence in Belize City, where police commonly inspect such incidents related to shootings and other related crimes. However, conclusion regarding the incident is subject to the expected investigation.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

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