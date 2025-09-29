Prime Minister Mottley calls for inclusion of small states in UN’s Security Council

In her address at the 80th United Nations General Assembly, Prime Minister Mia Mottley highlighted concerns about the outdated structure, last revised in 1962, which no longer effectively represents the voices of smaller states and African nations.

United States: Barbados has joined other African countries to call for reforms in the United Nations Security council to reflect today's multipolar world by including a permanent seat for African countries and other small nations (CARICOM).

Speaking in her address at the 80th United Nations General Assembly meeting, Prime Minister Mia Mottley made it part of her address to raise concerns that the current structure that was last updated in 1962 and now fails to adequately represent the voices and concerns of smaller states and those within Africa.

“We all have perspectives that must be heard” Prime Minister Mia Mottley called for a permanent seat for Africa and a seat that revolves for small island developing states noting that the United Nations cannot ask us (Africa and CARICOM countries) to show up for family photos and votes but then exclude them from the family decisions.

“We are not minors, we are independent sovereign states with full capacity and we insist on being treated as such” Prime Minister Mottley called for the United Nations to include African states and CARICOM states in the decision making that ultimately affects the small states as well.

Prime Minister Mottley further highlighted the conflict and crisis that are going on in different parts of the world that must not be ignored. She called for peace and urged governments not to ignore sufferings that are happening everywhere in the world. From Sudan to the horrors in Gaza and many more across the continents.

She also called for leaders to act honestly and urgently to the climate change crisis that can be avoided by curbing emissions.

Prime Minister Mottley’s calling follows William Ruto’s address, the President of Kenya who also called for the inclusion of Africa and other small states to be included in the decision making as the United Nations cannot claim to be the United Nations whilst disregarding the voices of 54 nations.