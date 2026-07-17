Barbados takes centre stage at Panama’s Tropic Madness with Nike LATAM

Barbados used Panama’s Tropic Madness fitness event to promote Run Barbados and Ninja Throwdown, with challenge winners earning trips to the island as part of its sports and wellness tourism campaign.

Barbados has officially brought the island energy to Panama for Tropic Madness, which is one of the country’s premier CrossFit and wellness events in partnership with Nike.

As a proud sponsor, Barbados showed up for athletes and attendees and welcomed them to the Recovery Zone by handing out branded coconuts while putting on two of the island's signature sporting moments, the Run Barbados Marathon Weekend and Ninja Throwdown Barbados.

With that, the excitement didn't just stop at coconuts, the overall male and female winners of the Barbados Challenge earned a special prize worth talking about. They won a trip to Barbados to experience Ninja Throwdown firsthand.

Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc mentioned all these details with extreme exciting on a Facebook post, they also noted that this activation is a part of Barbados' bigger partnership with Nike LATAM, one that's all about showing up at leading fitness and wellness events across the region and reminding people that Barbados isn't just a beach destination. It's a destination for sports, wellness and adventure too.

The post read as, “Barbados brought the island energy to Tropic Madness, one of Panama's premier CrossFit and wellness events in partnership with Nike.

As a proud sponsor, Barbados welcomed athletes and attendees to the Recovery Zone with refreshing branded coconuts while highlighting two of the island's signature sporting events, the Run Barbados Marathon Weekend and Ninja Throwdown Barbados.

The excitement didn't stop there; the overall male and female winners of the Barbados Challenge earned an unforgettable prize: a trip to Barbados to experience Ninja Throwdown firsthand!

This activation is part of our broader partnership with Nike LATAM, supporting leading fitness and wellness events across the region while showcasing Barbados as a premier destination for sports, wellness, and adventure.”

The Barbados Challenge winners are now expected to travel to Barbados later this year to attend Ninja Throwdown, following what officials noted as an ongoing effort to position the island as a destination for sports and wellness tourism beyond its traditional beach appeal.