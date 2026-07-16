Bahamas: Man shot dead on Father Callen Road

Police say the victim was standing outside a residence when two suspects arrived on a moped.

Bahamas: A man in his 30s was shot and killed during a shooting incident on Father Callen Road, off Market Street, on Wednesday night. Investigators have not identified the victim as of now.

According to the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF), the officers responded to reports of a shooting at about 9:20 pm. They found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body upon their arrival at the scene. The emergency medical team examined the body and pronounced him dead at the scene.

The police said that the man was outside a residence when two people on a moped approached him and started firing in the victim’s direction before fleeing the area.

What we have learned so far from our preliminary investigation is that the deceased was outside a residence when two suspects pulled up on a moped. One of those suspects came off of the moped and produced a firearm and discharged that firearm in the direction of the deceased, fatally wounding him, said Chief Superintendent of Police Sharia King.

She further said that the investigation into the case is ongoing to determine the events that led to the killing. King also asked the public with any information that may help close the investigation to come forward and contact them.

“The deceased is approximately in his early thirties and as we do at these scenes, we're encouraging anyone with any information that can assist us in our investigation to kindly contact the police and provide that information to us. You can call us at 919-911-CID at 502-9991 or 2,” she added.

Locals have also turned to social media to share their sympathies for the victim. One person said, “I knew this month was going to be bloody and it ain't over yet may his soul rest in peace.”