Monday, 16th June 2025
India: 33-year-old bridge collapses at tourist hotspot, 4 dead, 51 injured

A bridge over the Indrayani River in India collapsed on Sunday afternoon, killing at least four people and injuring 51 others while several others are feared being swept away or missing.

India: At least four people have died, 51 injured and several others are feared missing after a famous bridge collapsed at a popular tourism site located in Kundamala, Pune, India. The incident took place on Sunday, June 15, 2025, around 3:30 pm local time over the renowned Indrayani River, where large crowds had gathered over the weekend. 

Following the incident, the authorities alleged that the river swept away 20 to 25 people and investigations to find them are still continuing. They further added that 51 people were injured, with at least six in critical condition as the 33-year-old iron bridge collapsed.  

A number of people were successfully rescued, however, search and rescue operations continue for those believed to have been swept away in the water. Moreover, emergency crews and local authorities are continuing efforts to stabilize the area and account for all visitors, confirmed the officials.  

33-year-old Bridge Collapses in Kundamala, Killing 4 

Reportedly, the decades old bridge collapsed during heavy rainfall under the weight of 150 people as they gathered over there to enjoy their weekend and watched the swelling river. The bridge, which had been closed to vehicles, was still open to locals. However, due to a large number of people gathering on the old bridge simultaneously, it collapsed. 

The deceased have been identified as Rohit Mane, Chandrakant Salve, Vihaan Mane while the fourth individual is still unidentified.  

One of the injured in the incident says, "There was a huge crowd on the bridge. The road was jammed because of the multiple vehicles coming from both sides. The crowd gathered at one place which led to the bridge being collapsed. People standing in the middle of the bridge were swept away while other including me fell on the stones and got injured." 

Authorities Extend Condolences Over Tragic Incident 

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra, India, Devendra Fadnavis, initially confirmed two deaths in a tweet, however later, reports put the toll at four. He expressed his deep sadness over the tragic incident and extended his condolences to the loved ones of the victims.  

He continued to say that he shares their grief in this difficult time and expressed his commitment of standing with the bereaved families.  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah also took to X (formerly Twitter) to extend their sadness over the tragic incident and assured that they are in touch with authorities in Maharashtra and will provide complete assistance in the rescue operation.  

