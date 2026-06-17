‘We Love You’: Love Island USA honors Executive Producer James Barker after tragic passing

James Barker died after a medical emergency in Fiji during filming, with ITV America and Peacock confirming his death and paying tribute to his contribution to the show.

United States: James Barker, an executive producer of “Love Island USA,” died last week in Fiji while the show was being filmed. According to official statements from ITV America and Peacock, the 40-year-old suffered an unexpected medical emergency while on the South Pacific island. The exact circumstances surrounding his death have not yet been disclosed, and further details remain unclear.

Love Island USA is currently airing its eighth season, which premiered earlier this month. The Peacock reality series paid tribute to Barker during Tuesday's episode and dedicated the programme to his memory.

“For James,” was displayed on the screen with photos of Barker throughout the years. The words “We love you” read on the screen after that.

At the end of the episode, host Ariana Madix delivered a message about cherishing loved ones while telling contestants, “None of us know how long we've got. For some that time can be cut way too short, so please cherish every moment.”

#LoveIslandUSA pays tribute to EP James Barker on tonight’s episode pic.twitter.com/fmevNyqzpX — Deadline (@DEADLINE) June 17, 2026

He joined the show as a story producer in 2020 and later rose to the role of executive producer, a position he held for the past three seasons.

“James’ unimaginable loss has been deeply felt across not just the entire Love Island USA production, but throughout all of ITV and Peacock,” ITV America and Peacock said in a joint statement.

“He was a beloved and greatly valued member of our collective family whose kindness, talent, and dedication left an indelible mark on all of us and everyone who had the privilege of knowing and working with him. We extend our heartfelt condolences to James’ partner, family, friends, and colleagues,” they noted.

I’m absolutely devastated to hear my work colleague James Barker has passed away. James was the one that hired me for the show. This is horrific and a complete tragedy to our Love Island USA family. There is simply no show without James. He was a visionary, creative genius that… https://t.co/9ff6edAQSP — Raf Thompson (@RafThompson) June 15, 2026

Following his death, James' partner, Adam Roth also took to social media to express her grief and said, “James was the absolute light and love of my life. He brought joy and brilliance to everything he touched. James was such a champion of the community of young music artists he was able to introduce to audiences on Love Island.”

He further recalled that they met at a Billie Eilish concert and live music was a constant in their relationship. He mentioned that he is so proud of the work Barker has done and appreciated that he was surrounded by an amazing team. Roth concluded his message by saying, “While it was not enough, I am so thankful for the time we had and the memories we made together.”

The sudden death of the renowned producer has sent shockwaves across Hollywood industry with celebrities expressing their condolences to his loved ones.