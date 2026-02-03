2026-02-03 09:31:57
‘Sanford and Son’ star Grady Demond Wilson dies at 79 after battle with cancer

His death was confirmed Wednesday by his son, Demond Wilson Jr., who said he passed away at his Palm Springs, California home due to cancer-related complications.

United States: ‘Sanford and Son’ star Grady Demond Wilson died at the age of 79 on Friday morning, January 30, at his home in Palm Springs, California, after suffering from a long term disease and complications related to cancer.

The news of his demise was confirmed by his son Demond Wilson Jr. on Wednesday “that his father has passed away at their home in Palm Springs, California,” while the actor’s another confirmed that “he died from complications related to cancer.”

The actor who worked in many films and best known for his role as Lamont Sanford on the iconic television sitcom Sanford and Son, was also a minister and author who wrote books including “Second Banana,” “The Lil Flower Pot,” and many more under his full name.

The actor gained popularity and became a household name in the 1970s for his portrayal of Lamont which is still one of the most celebrated works of his and which still gets a lot of praise for its humor, cultural impact and sharp social commentary.

Following the success of this show, the actor performed many other roles in many other movies which also gained a lot of popularity, where he later portrayed Oscar Madison in the “The New Odd Couple (1982–1983).”

Grady Demond also worked as an author and motivational speaker, who later dedicated much of his life to ministry and inspirational work after quitting from the film industry.

Many people including his fans, friends and members from ministry are shocked after hearing the news of his death as they paid their tribute to him with many refusing to believe the news.

His fans from worldwide are describing him and his work as the exceptional actor, author and a wonderful human being while saying that “he will be remembered for generations and his legacy will inspire many people in the future.”

The WIC News News Desk delivers timely and reliable coverage of stories from across the globe. From breaking developments to in-depth reports, the desk provides readers with balanced perspectives on politics, business, culture, technology, and world affairs. Its role is to ensure audiences have access to credible information on issues shaping both regional and international landscapes.

