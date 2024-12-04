Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan part ways after year-long relationship: REPORTS

The singer has allegedly decided to breakup with her boyfriend of one year who is an Irish actor.

Sabrina Carpenter, the 25 year old talented singer and actress has been making headlines but not for her music or any latest project but for quitting her year long relationship with Barry Keoghan.

The singer has allegedly decided to breakup with her boyfriend of one year who is an Irish actor. The development has left fans wondering what went wrong with the once lovey-dovey couple.

The couple’s relationship started in December 2023 but according to several sources, the two have indeed broken up.

According to relevant sources, the 25-year-old singer and 32-year-old actor have gone separate ways after a year of dating.

The pair first sparked rumors of dating each other in late 2023 and few months later made their public debut together at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in March 2024.

The sources further reveal they both are young and career-focused which is why they decided to take a break.

Notably, Barry Keoghan also starred opposite Sabrina Carpenter in her music video ‘Please Please Please’ which is featured on her album ‘Short n’ Sweet’.

Fans express shock and disappointment

Fans of the two are shocked and sad over the news of their break-up, are expressing their feelings on social media.

Fans are commenting, “Omg I’m heartbroken” and “I was waiting for their engagement” on X with a string of broken heart and crying emojis.

Relationship Highlights

Rumors of their relationship first began in late 2023 while the pair made their official debut after going public with their dating news in February 2024.

Before dating Carpenter, Keoghan broke-up with Alyson Kierans, a dental nurse and orthodontic therapist, with whom he had a son named Brando, born in August 2022.

As for Sabrina Carpenter, she was only rumored to be dating Joshua Bassett in 2020 and Shawn Mendes in 2023.

Throughout the relationship, Sabrina and Barry made several appearances in events including Grammy after-party and Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.

Barry Keoghan also attended many Sabrina Carpenter’s performances including her opening for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

Who is Sabrina Carpenter?

Sabrina Carpenter is an American singer, songwriter and actress born in 1999 in Pennsylvania.

She rose to fame as a teenager with her role in Disney channel’s ‘Girl Meets World’ and ‘Adventures in Babysitting’ along with her successful music career as an adult.

Sabrina Carpenter Her debut song was ‘Can’t Blame a Girl for Trying’ in 2014 that she co-wrote with The Futuristics.

Carpenter has won several awards including Teen Choice Awards, Radio Disney Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, and Song of the Year at the VMAs.

She is well-known for advocacy on social issues like mental health awareness, LGBTQ+ rights, and body positivity.

Who is Barry Keoghan?

Barry Keoghan is an Irish actor born in 1992 in Dublin, Ireland and is known for his intense and nuanced acting style, often playing complex characters.