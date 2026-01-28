Philippines Mayor Akmad Mitra Ampatuan survives fourth assassination attempt in armed attack

The suspects fired a rocket launcher point-blank at the SUV while others shot at it with high-powered rifles.

Philippines: The Mayor Akmad Mitra Ampatuan was attacked by the unidentified men early Sunday morning, January 25, who launched a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) and heavy gunfire at his armored SUV. The mayor luckily survived the 4th assassination attempt.

According to authorities, the incident took place early Sunday morning around 6:30 a.m. in Barangay Poblacion, when the mayor was returning in his black armored Toyota Land Cruiser SUV from a local market.

As soon as the mayor’s vehicle moved forward to the corner, suddenly the assailants came out from a white coloured minivan from behind and started firing at his vehicle. One of the suspects fired a rocket launcher point-blank at the SUV while the other suspects fired at his vehicle with high-powered rifles.

An RPG struck the armored convoy of Shariff Aguak Mayor Akmad Mitra Ampatuan early Sunday, January 25, captured on CCTV.



An RPG struck the armored convoy of Shariff Aguak Mayor Akmad Mitra Ampatuan early Sunday, January 25, captured on CCTV.

Despite the hit and heavy gunfire, the mayor was unharmed, this…

Following which the driver of the vehicle rushed the black Toyota Land Cruiser SUV and took the mayor to the safer place while the security guards of the Akmad Mitra followed the suspects vehicle.

During the run chase both the parties fired at each other, leading to a heavy gunfight in a nearby Barangay Meta, Datu Unsay, which resulted in the death of three suspects.

Since then the police are investigating the matter and possible motives of the assailants who are generally hired by the enemies to get revenge. During the investigation the police officers recovered high-powered weapons of the assailants.

A special investigation task group also has been formed by the Philippine National Police (PNP) to collect the evidence and track down any remaining suspects or masterminds behind a deadly attack.

Authorities confirmed the attack while stating that the “Mayor is safe and did not sustain any injuries but his two security escorts were wounded during the attack, responding to which they were transported to the regional hospital in stable condition.”

Also this is the fourth murder attempt on the mayor as the very first attack took place in 2010, then in 2014, then in 2019 which he luckily survived while sustaining minor injuries.

The Vice President Sara Duterte also reacted to this incident as he publicly condemned the attack while ordering for deeper and quick inquiry into the deadly attack on the mayor.