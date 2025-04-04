Kanye West claims Bianca Censori ‘Ran Away’ in new song, posts cryptic tweet

Kanye West alleges in his latest song that his wife Bianca Censori "ran away" and follows up with a cryptic tweet.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are in controversy again after the rapper released his new song titled ‘Bianca’. In the track released, the 47-year-old rapper seemingly states that his wife ran away and has distanced herself from him, allegedly due to panic attacks triggered by his controversial posts on Twitter.

Addressing the backlash surrounding his posts, Kanye made another tweet on ‘X’ where he posted, “If you want me to stop tweeting, just take Last of Us from me I would literally stop tweeting like I was a little kid.” The post since then has sparked mixed reactions from netizens as fans and critics question if the rapper is genuinely concerned or is it another publicity stunt.

If y’all really wanted me to stop tweeting

Just take Last of Us from me

I would literally stop tweeting like I was a little kid — ye (@kanyewest) April 4, 2025

The lyrics of the recently released song by the rapper go as “My baby she ran away, but first she tried to get me committed, not going to hospital because I’m not sick, I just do not get it. She’s having a panic attack, and she is not liking the way I tweeted, Until Bianca’s back I stay up all night I am not going to sleep, I really don’t know where she’s at.”

The rapper mentioned that he got to know that his wife has left from a tracking application installed in her phone and stated that the alleged escape felt planned to him. He also revealed that the Censori’s family want him behind the bars. In the song ahead he urges Bianca Censori to come back stating, “I just want you to come back, come back to me, I know what I did to make you mad.”

However, Kanye West’s recent tweet has further intensified the controversy, where fans expressed their different opinions.

A user named Lucky Johnny G wrote under his tweet, “No you have to continue to be yourself free speech for a life.”

On the other hand, another user named Joe stated, “Lmao, imagine being this emotionally attached to a game. Bro really said his entire online existence depends on some pixels. Get a grip. Ain’t nobody taking shit from you but maybe touch some grass before you turn into an NPC yourself.”