Jeremy Reaves steals spotlight with on-field proposal After Commanders’ wild playoff win

Fans are celebrating dual celebration as Washington Commanders' secured their place in playoffs after 2022 and its star player Jeremy Reaves proposes long time girlfriend on the field

American football team Washington Commanders’ Jeremy Reaves proposed to his girlfriend on the field at Northwest Stadium soon after their 30-24 overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons. The thrilling match saw Reaves and Commanders earn a wild card playoff spot after more than four years in Maryland on Sunday.

Following their victory, Reaves, who was still on the field, took a moment to surprise his girlfriend with a heartfelt proposal and shocked his fans.

Jeremy Reaves’ Girlfriend says ‘YES’

The 28-year-old player got a ‘Yes’ in answer from his longtime girlfriend Mikaela Worley, finishing the already best night in style. Apart from the victory of the team, the fans are also celebrating the on-field engagement of the player with the video of the same making rounds across all social media platforms.

The video shows Reaves getting on his knee and asking his girlfriend to marry him to which his now fiancé Mikaela expressed shock and sat on the ground before getting up again and saying yes to the love of her life.

The full Jeremy Reaves proposal, courtesy of @HogfarmerChris. pic.twitter.com/fqZKc7Q5JQ — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 30, 2024

The couple was then seen kissing each other and sharing a warm hug to celebrate the special moment.

Dual Celebration for fans

Jeremy Reaves’ engagement was just one highlight of the historic night for the Commanders as the team’s victory against the Falcons confirmed their return to the playoffs for the first time since 2020. This victory came after a second half rally and an overtime thriller with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels taking the charge.

Fans took to social media to express their delight with one saying, “What better way to end a night than get proposed and win a game for the playoffs.” Another user called it an ‘awesome’ night and added, “Congratulations to both. Hope you have 50 years of happiness.”

Washinton Commanders’ reaction on Greaves’ engagement

Furthermore, Reaves’s teammates were also overjoyed for him while her fiancée was seen exchanging an excited hug with Commanders’ punter Tress Way before going back with Reaves.

Other team members were also overjoyed with all of them cheering for the couple as they headed down the tunnel to go back into the locker room whike Mickaela was seen showing off her new ring.

Jeremy Reaves just got engaged - on the field - and Tress Way had to see the ring! pic.twitter.com/a58A8xRFoW — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 30, 2024

Notably, the couple has been together for around 18 months now and their relationship became public in Summer 2023. Mikaela who works as a Physician Assistant in Florida has consistemntly showed her suppport towards Reaves by attending both home and away games.

Who is Jeremy Reaves

Jeremy Reaves is an American professional football safety and special teamer who plays for the Washington Commanders of the National Football League. He played college football for the South Albama Jaguars team where he was also named as the 2017 Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year.

In 2018, Reaves signed with the NFL’s Eagles as an undrafted free agent before joining the Washington later that year. In 2022, he received first time All-Pro honours for his special teams play after spending most of his early career on the practice squad.

At the age of 28, he is now in his sixth season with the Commanders. His position in the NFL has made his a significant figure for his team Washington.