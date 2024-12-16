Hundreds feared dead as Cyclone Chido hits Mayotte with speed of 140 mph

Monday, 16th December 2024
With speeds of wind exceeding over 140 mph (225 km/h), the cyclone has caused huge destruction and left hundreds and potentially hundreds dead.

Mayotte which is a French territory in the Indian ocean is reeling from the devastating impact of Category 4 Cyclone Chido. It is reported that this is the most powerful storm to strike the island in nearly a century on Saturday.  

With speeds of wind exceeding over 140 mph (225 km/h), the cyclone has caused huge destruction and left hundreds and potentially hundreds dead.  

While the number of deaths has not been confirmed yet but the officials have confirmed at least 11 fatalities.  

The Interior Ministry of France has also confirmed that a total of 246 individuals are injured of which 9 are in critical condition.  

A senior official reported, “I think there will definitely be several hundred, perhaps we will come close to a thousand or even several thousand deaths.” 

Reportedly, rescue efforts are underway but several communities remain inaccessible because of widespread destruction. Entire settlements, especially those housing the most vulnerable populations on the island in the makeshift shelters have been levelled. 

Interior Minister of France Bruno Retailleau also said that the government had sent 110 civil security, firefighters and military officers to its former colony to assist in rescue services. He is expected to travel to Mayotte today along with 160 soldiers and firefighters.  

The officials report that over 320,000 residents of Mayotte are facing a dire humanitarian crisis and are grappling with acute shortages of food, water as well as shelter.  

As of now, relief organisations and the French government are mobilizing resources to provide emergency assistance as the full scale of the disaster becomes more clearer.  

The storm has also caused major damage to the airport of Mayotte and cut off electricity, water and communication links. 

The Mayor of Mayotte's capital Mamoudzou, Ambdilwahedou Soumaila also said that the storm has spared nothing adding that the hospital and schools have also been hit.  

The cyclone has now made landfall on the east coast of Africa, with aid agencies cautioning against potential additional loss of life and severe damage in northern Mozambique

Cyclone Chido makes landfall in Mozambique 

The storm made landfall in Calbo Delgaldo Province in Mozambique, Africa around 6 a.m. on December 15, 2024. As of 15:30 p.m. on December 15, 2024, it had been downgraded to tropical storm Chido, at level 3. 

According to the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services, Tropical Storm Chido entered Malawi between 12:30 am and 4:00 am on Monday, December 16 through Phalombe and Mangochi districts and is expected to exit Malawi in the afternoon today.

Meanwhile, the rainfall accumulation in the districts that the cyclone will pass through Balaka, Zomba and Machinga is anticipated to be more than 100mm within 24 hours.  

It is also expected to bring damaging winds, dangerous seas, and heavy rainfall to the coastal provinces, gradually progressing into the interior provinces. 

International Communities comes forward for support 

Notably, international organisations are also coming forward to help Mayotte including regional Red Cross organisation PIROI.  

Also, European Union Chief Ursula Von der Leyen said that the bloc is ready to provide assistance in the coming days.  

WHO Head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the body is ready to assist communities in need of necessary healthcare.  

The UN humanitarian agency named OCHA had initially warned 1.7 million people were in danger and the cyclone could also dump huge rainfall on Malawi through Monday.  

With these anticipations turning out true, international community is now coming forward with all the support and assistance in order to help people who are now homeless and coming to reality with the massive devastation that have been struck upon the French island of Mayotte and its people.  

