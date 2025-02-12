Snow Moon 2025: February’s Radiant Full Moon to Light Up the Night Sky Tonight

The snow moon will reach peak illumination today around 8:53 am EST today and the Full Moon February 2025 will rise opposite the sunset in the east.

The full moon before Valentine Day 2025 will appear today (February 12) and it is known as the Snow Moon in the Northern Hemisphere. According to NASA, the second full moon of the year got its name from tribes in Northeast America, who named it due to the heavy snow the season typically gets.

NASA said that it was also referred to as the hunger moon because of the scarcity of foot and hard hunting conditions of the month.

Set your sights on the sky tomorrow to catch February’s full moon, also known as the “Snow Moon.”



When will the Snow Moon be visible?

According to experts, the snow moon 2025 reaches peak illumination today around 8 53 am EST today and a full moon will rise opposite the sunset in the east. It is the highest in the sky at midnight and lies low on the western horizon opposite the sunrise, said EarthSky. The snow moon will also look full on Thursday,

A Fiery Full Moon in Leo

Taking place in the fire sign Leo, this will bring a fierce energy, pushing everyone to walk to the beat of their own drums. It is said that full moons are all about culmination, release and emotional clarity and in the bold sign of Leo, it is encouraging everyone to step into the power, celebrate the uniqueness and let go of self-doubt and it is a time to embrace the inner fire and authenticity.

Crystals commonly related with Snow Moon

There are several crystals which are commonly linked with the February full moon such as Tigers Eye, Citrine, Carnelian, Sunstone and Peridot.

1. Tigers Eye: This is a stone of courage as well as manifestation and it helps align one's will with the universe and also attracts abundance.

2. Citrine: This is known as the "stone of abundance” and it helps to manifest abundance and positive energy.

3. Carnelian: This crystal is considered to bring courage, confidence and energy to the wearer, which can further help to ignite passions.

4. Sunstone: This crystal is said to bring joy, positivity as well as light to the wearer, which can further help to ignite passions.

5. Peridot: This is the Leo zodiac stone which is considered as good for transformation and growth, and this can help one to overcome fears and negative emotions.

Experts claim that these crystals are believed to amplify the energy of the Snow Moon and help people tap into its power for manifestation and personal growth.

Snow Moon Rituals

Individuals who believe in Full Moon February 2025 and are seeking to manifest something for themselves or their family members can follow some rituals to do the same. For this, they will have to place crystals in the moonlight to cleanse following which they have to cleanse themselves and their home.

People will need to have a clear mindset about their intentions and affirmations, and they can create a list of things they are thankful for following which they can release the things that no longer serve them and just trust their intuition.

Snow Moon Significance

The Snow Moon today is a time for people to embrace their inner power, express their authentic self and release what no longer serves them. By aligning with its energy, one can harness this lunar phase for self-discovery and renewal.