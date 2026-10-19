Ecuadorian priest dies after crucifix falls during mass

Ecuadorian priest Father Patricio Alfredo Sánchez Molinari died after a large wooden crucifix fell on him during a livestreamed Mass in Guayaquil.

Ecuador, South America: A Catholic priest has died in Ecuador during a Mass on Saturday, October 17, 2026, after a large wooden crucifix fell on him.

Father Patricio Alfredo Sánchez Molinari was celebrating Mass at the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church (Nuestra Señora del Perpetuo Socorro) in Guayaquil, when the cross reportedly came down from the hook on the wall behind the altar and knocked him on the head.

The Mass was being live-streamed on social media during the time of the incident. Reports noted that the incident occurred 27 minutes into the service.

The video shows that the priest was facing away from the altar when the cross came down. People in the church were heard yelling and screaming and rushing towards him.

The Archdiocese of Guayaquil later confirmed his death in an official statement signed by Cardinal Archbishop Luis Cabrera Herrera. The statement referred to him as a beloved brother who had “departed to the Father’s House” and conveyed their condolences to his family, friends, and Redemptorist family.

Father Sánchez Molinari was a member of the Congregation of the Most Holy Redeemer. It is a Catholic religious order for men that was established in 1732 by St. Alphonsus Liguori. The congregation is known for its ministries and missionary activities.

They also released a statement saying he had been serving as the priest of Vinces Parish for a while.

The incident has raised serious concerns as a user commented, “He needs to be investigated, that seems like divine intervention/karma. He messed with the wrong people and they used his faith against him.”

Another user commented, “He was warned, the church & community was outraged by his lifestyle & alleged thief of millions of parishioners' donation. Don't mock God.”

It is still unclear how exactly the cross fell from the hook, but the authorities and church officials are still investigating the circumstances of the incident.