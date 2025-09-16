Bizarre British Tradition: World Stinging Nettle Eating Championships draws global attention

Held annually on the summer solstice, this championship attracts participants and spectators from around the world, celebrating a unique and fascinating tradition that is particularly enjoyed by the British.

Dorset, United Kingdom: Michael Hobbs and Lucy Dermody won the World Stinging Nettle Eating Championships with their impressive performance among all the other participants. Hobbs showcased his remarkable skill by consuming 74ft of nettle, while Lucy Dermody devoured 68ft, setting a new Guinness World Record during a competition held earlier in June on the summer solstice at The Bottle Inn in Marshwood, Dorset, England.

According to the community, the World Nettle Eating Championships was first held in 1986 at the Bottle Inn in Marshwood, on the Dorset-Devon border when a farmer’s wager once grew the longest nettle and bragged that he could eat any longer nettle than his own. This quirky tradition evolved into an annual celebrated contest which showcases the participants dedication and endurance.

This championship is held annually on the every summer solstice which attracts the participants and spectators from the world to participate in this unique tradition. It is a peculiar yet fascinating occasion which British people enjoy the most.

Stinging Nettle Eating Championship, UK



BUT why



pic.twitter.com/Vv6iFTo6RL — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) July 30, 2025

This event also has some rules which are very straightforward yet challenging by which anyone can easily lose. In this championship the competitors are provided with the 2 foot long nettle stalks which they have to complete in 60 minutes, they can eat as many leaves as possible.

After eating the stalks the organiser measures the stalks and whoever eats the most leaves and has the longest stalks wins the game. Participants are allowed to drink cider to soothe the sting, but they have to remain on the table and avoid getting sick, as whoever leaves the table or gets sick they will be disqualified.

World Stinging Nettle Eating Championships takes place in Dorset, UK (Sat, June 24). The competition involves participants eating the leaves from stalks of nettles for half an hour. @DorsetNectar Licence full video with @Newsflare at https://t.co/iz3Qkw2keI pic.twitter.com/1rlE3iAR5h — Urban Pictures (@Urban_Pictures) June 24, 2023

The World Nettle Eating Championships is a testament of British eccentricity and the country's ability to find humor and entertainment in unexpected things and unexpected places.

This championship’s popularity has grown over the years, while attracting the visitors from worldwide who come to witness the spectacle of the event.

The other communities' reactions are mixed as some people are enjoying the event while some people are saying it is dangerous to eat raw nettle. Also the people are posting about this event on social media platforms while mentioning and asking their friends “would you dare to eat this or participate in this championship.”