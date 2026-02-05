At least 15 dead in bus crash on Brazil’s AL-220 highway

The bus, carrying religious pilgrims returning from a pilgrimage, overturned after the driver lost control, leaving several injured and one child in critical condition.

Brazil: A tragic incident on a highway in northeastern Brazil, a rural area of Alagoas state, where a bus carrying approximately sixty religious pilgrims overturned and resulted in the death of at least 15-16 people on early Tuesday, February 3.

According to reports, the crash took place on Tuesday, at the curved section of road AL-220 in the municipality of São José da Tapera in the rural area of Alagoas state when a driver of the bus lost control over the vehicle.

Reportedly, the bus carrying 60 people who were returning from a religious pilgrimage was travelling along the road when suddenly the driver lost its control due to which the bus overturned on the road multiple times.

Following the incident, emergency staff and crew responded at the scene of the accident and rescued many injured people, some with serious or some with minor injuries. The seriously injured persons were airlifted to the nearby hospital for medical attention while the less injured persons were treated at the scene.

While confirming the death of 15 people including seven women, five men, and three to four children, authorities also confirmed the serious head injury of a nine-year-old child who was hospitalized and is in a critical condition.

Authorities also confirmed that they have launched a probe into the circumstances surrounding the crash incident and the reason which caused the driver to lose control over the vehicle.

Along with this, officers also stated that the passengers had been attending celebrations for Our Lady of Candeias, a major Catholic pilgrimage held in the state of Ceará and were returning from the same.

Many people expressed their condolences and sadness over the death and injuries of the individuals including the governor of Alagoas who officially declared three days of mourning across the state.