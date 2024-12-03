Victorious Festival 2025 makes huge announcement: Full lineup and headliners revealed

The three-day festival spanning from August 22 to 24, 2025 will attract a number of visitors from across England. It will take place on Southsea Common with organisers describing it as the ‘biggest year to date’.

United Kingdom: The world-renowned seaside music festival of the United Kingdom named ‘Victorious Festival’ has announced all three of its headliners for the next summer.

The three-day festival spanning from August 22 to 24, 2025 will attract a number of visitors from across United Kingdom. It will take place on Southsea Common with organisers describing it as the ‘biggest year to date’.

Who will be headlining Victorious Festival 2025

Three-time Grammy award winning Kings of Leon will be headlining Sunday at Victorious while rock royalty Queens of the Stone Age will open the festival on Friday and indie icons Vampire Weekend will take to the stage for a UK festival exclusive as Saturday’s headline slot.

Earlier today, the Victorious Festival 2025 line up was unveiled, featuring a number of world's biggest artists who will be taking the stage to storm.

The headliners will be joined by Michael Kiwanuka, The Last Dinner Party, Nelly Furtado, Bloc Party, Gabrielle, Rizzle Kicks and 𝘭𝘰𝘢𝘥𝘴 more.

Complete Lineup for Victorious Festival 2025

A number of performers including singers and bands will be taking to stage throughout the three-day festival in UK.

The first day on Friday, August 22 will feature performances by Queens of the Stone Age, Michael Kiwanuka, Madness, Wunderhorse, The Mary Wallopers, Everything Everything, Jamie Webster, The K’s, Sprints, Ash, Daniel Bedingfield, Nathan Dawe, Doggy, Lime Garden, Hotwax, Man/Woman/Chainsaw, October Drift, Mia Kirkland, She’s in Parties and Florence Road. Special guest for the afternoon will be The Charlatan and comedian Joel Dommett.

Second Day on Saturday, August 23 will see Vampire Weekend headlining the festival. He will be followed by a number of performances including Nelly Furtado, The Last Dinner Party, Travis, Shed Seven, Caity Baser, Public Service Broadcasting, Circa Waves, Scouting for Girls, The Academic, Mike Skinner DJ, Toploader, Luvcat, Feet, The Guest List, The Manatees, Cliffords, The Pill, The Rosadocs and Rizzle Kicks who will be joining as the afternoon special guest.

The festival will culminate on Sunday, August 24 featuring Kings of Leon as the headline performer. He will be joined by Bloc Party, Gabrielle, Reytons, Palace, The Zutons, Melanie C DJ, Reverend and the Makers, Bradley Simpson, Starsailor, The Waeve, Young Knives, Jamie Lawson, Overpass, Getdown Services, The Showhawk Duo, Polly Money, Esme Emerson, Harvey Jay Dodgson. Also, Craig David will be the afternoon special guest and Comedian Ruby Wax will also join as a special guest.

Where to buy tickets for Victorious Festival 2025

Meanwhile, the tickets for the festival are available online and interested individuals can purchase tickets through this LINK.

The day tickets are now on sale from just £70 while the weekend tickets are available from £180.

The festival will open at 10 am and will close at 11 pm on all three days and there will be no entry or re entry after 8 pm. The organisers said that anyone aged 15 and under must be accompanied by an adult aged 21 or above.