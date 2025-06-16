Billionaire Sunjay Kapur Dies During Polo Match in England After Swallowing Bee

Kapur reportedly got into Anaphylactic shock, which is a type of anaphylaxis, “a severe, potentially life-threatening allergic reaction,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

England: Billionaire Sunjay Kapur who is the ex-husband of Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor and close friend of Prince William passed away during a polo match after he swallowed a bee which allegedly triggered a heart attack. This shocking incident took place on June 12 in London, England.

Eyewitnesses report that the 53-year-old Kapur stopped mid-game and exclaimed, "I've swallowed something," before immediately collapsing to the ground. Just hours before his death, he had posted a heartfelt tribute to victims of an Air India crash.

Reportedly, Sunjay passed away during a Windsor match likely after swallowing a bee that triggered a fatal anaphylactic shock and heart attack. Experts say that internal stings can be more deadly as they can cause immediate swelling, block airways, resulting in a sudden drop of blood pressure which causes a cardiac arrest.

Sunjay was an Indian-born billionaire businessman, industrialist, and polo player, known for his close friendship with Prince William. He was also a father of three children: two with his ex-wife Karisma Kapoor (2003-2006) and one with his current wife, Priya Sachdev

The Chairman of Sona Comstar- a global auto component firm, Sunjay Kapur was a devoted father and an inclusive leader who bridged worlds in the polo field as well as in boardrooms. His kindred spirit with deep compassion was seen through his social media post on X, where just hours before his death, he had shared his condolences to the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad.

The news of his death came as a shock to many sending shockwaves to both the India’s High circle and Britain's polo circles with actor and author Suhel Seth took to his social media’s X account and writing “Deeply saddened at the passing of @sunjaykapur:he passed away earlier today in England.

The polo community and beyond are reeling at the sudden loss of a man known for his generosity, charm, and zest for life.

A billionaire in the UK. $1.2b individual worth. Listed co's $4.8b. Playing Polo. Swallowed a bee. Stung in the throat. Felt suffocated. Died of a heart attack. Age 53.



Sunjay Kapur's fate is shocking than the fiction writing of the Final Destination franchise.



Join |… pic.twitter.com/180XrPAMKU — Satyaagrah (@satyaagrahindia) June 13, 2025

Kapur’s company, Sona Comstar, has also issued a statement. “We are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of our Chairman, Mr Sunjay Kapur. He was a visionary leader whose passion, insight and dedication shaped the identity and success of our company,” it wrote.

Some citizens also took to social media to express their condolences and take note of the fragility of life. With one user saying: “The passing of Sunjay Kapur is indeed a deeply tragic and sudden loss, made even more poignant by the reported circumstances. His final exclamation, "I've swallowed something," followed by the suspected bee sting leading to anaphylactic shock and heart attack, highlights the unpredictable and fragile nature of life. He will forever be remembered for the lasting legacy he left in the automotive industry.”