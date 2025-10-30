Venezuela cancels energy agreement with Trinidad and Tobago, declares PM Kamla ‘Persona Non Grata’

Trinidad and Tobago: Tensions between Venezuela and Trinidad and Tobago have continued to simmer as Venezuela has officially cancelled the energy agreement between the two countries while declaring Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar persona non grata.

According to sources, Venezuela lawmakers came to the decision to cancel the energy agreement between the two countries after a heated debate took place between the lawmakers on Tuesday during a parliamentary session.

Where they unanimously declared Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar persona non grata, and voted under Article 111 of Venezuela’s Constitution to impose the ban, by endorsing President Nicolás Maduro’s decision to suspend all energy agreements with Trinidad and Tobago

Since Trinidad and Tobago government led by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has continuously expressed their support for the United States military aggression against the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

Jorge Rodríguez, the President of the National Assembly has described the decision that Venezuela made as a matter of honour, dignity, morality, and respect. While further accusing Persad-Bissessar of betraying regional solidarity in the face of the United States.

Rodríguez claimed that it is unacceptable to maintain the agreement that favoured Trinidad and Tobago, while the country has now become an agent of aggression against Venezuela.

Despite the harsh words from Rodríguez, he still insisted that Venezuela loves the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago and still, wants and seeks to maintain peace within the Caribbean region.

The decision of Venezuela to cancel the energy agreement between the two countries follows heightened tensions triggered by the U.S. after they docked off the USS Gravely, a U.S. Navy destroyer, in Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday, October 26.

Venezuela has accused both the United States and Trinidad and Tobago of plotting to invade its territory, an allegation that Trinidad and Tobago has firmly denied.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Senator Rick Scott has advised President Maduro to head to Russia or China, stating that “His days are numbered, something is going to happen internally or externally.”

Also noting that the U.S. does not plan to invade Venezuela as Maduro claims, but will rid South America of all socialist regimes. “It will be the end of Cuba, America is going to take care of the Southern hemisphere and we are going to make sure that there’s freedom and democracy.”