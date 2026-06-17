Trinidad: Kaia Sealy arrested at Piarco Intl Airport amid ongoing Joshua Samaroo case

She was detained on arrival from Panama despite prior arrangements with investigators, her attorney said, as she faces charges linked to the fatal police shooting of her boyfriend in January.

Trinidad and Tobago: Kaia Sealy was arrested by police officers shortly after arriving at Piarco International Airport during the early hours of Wednesday after returning to Trinidad and Tobago from Panama, where she had reportedly been receiving medical treatment.

Sealy’s attorney, Fayola Sandy, said she had been in contact with the 24-year-old before she boarded her flight, which was scheduled to land at 1:45 a.m.

According to Sandy, Sealy’s phone was switched off shortly after the aircraft landed. She later learned of the arrest through Sealy’s mother, who was travelling with her.

"They held her immediately after she exited the plane," Sandy said as Sealy’s mother reported that the police officers were civil during the arrest.

Sandy stated that despite several prior discussions with investigators regarding Sealy’s return to Trinidad and Tobago, neither she nor her client had been informed that an arrest would take place at the airport.

She further claimed that investigators had previously been advised of Sealy’s travel arrangements and that she had been led to believe Sealy would be allowed to leave the airport to attend a medical appointment scheduled for 6:00 a.m.

Under those arrangements, Sealy was expected to surrender to police at the Tunapuna Police Station at 9:00 a.m. However, Sandy said she was later informed that Sealy would instead be taken directly to the Arouca Police Station.

Sealy is currently facing three charges in connection with the police-involved shooting death of her boyfriend, Joshua Samaroo. The charges stem from an incident on January 20, when Samaroo was fatally shot by police following a chase from Maloney to St Augustine. According to investigators, Sealy allegedly fired at police officers during the encounter.

The decision to charge Sealy sparked widespread public protests outside the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain and at several other locations across the country.

Her supporters have denied the allegations and accused authorities of attempting to criminalise her, arguing that she is a victim of police violence. They have continued to call for justice for both Sealy and Samaroo.

The case attracted significant national attention after video footage of the incident circulated widely on social media. The video shows Samaroo sitting in the driver's seat of a crashed Toyota Aqua with his hands extended moments before police opened fire, resulting in public debates and calls for independent investigation.

Police reported that officers came under gunfire and returned fire. As per official statements, investigators allege that Sealy fired at police officers multiple times during the incident.

Sealy’s supporters and several activists continue to protest on her behalf to demand justice for both Samaroo and Sealy.