Trinidad and Tobago unveils week-long events calendar featuring music, business and cultural activities

From fitness runs to concerts and business events, a diverse lineup of activities is planned from April 19 to 25.

Trinidad and Tobago: Tourism Authorities of Trinidad have released a week long calendar of "Things to do" that will be organized across the island nation from April 19 to April 25, 2026, including activities related to fitness, culture, business, music and art.

This initiative is a collaboration between Tourism Trinidad and the Ministry of Trade, Investment and Tourism.

The fun packed week will begin on Sunday, April 19, at 6:00 am, with the 4-H Trinidad and Tobago 5K. It is an outdoor activity and will be held in Queen’s Park Savannah. The same day, visitors can also participate in Misty Blue Mountain Paramount Experience at 8:00 am. This event will offer a chance to see the hilly terrain and culture of Paramin.

Later that day, there will be an Illumination by Metamorphosis Dance Company at Queen’s Hall. It will begin at sharp 6:00 pm and will highlight local talent and creativity.

The week of activities will continue on Thursday, April 23. The day will start with the NESC-T1 TVET Conference at 8:00 am. It will be held at Point Lisas and is ideal for professionals and students. Another event will be held at 5:30 pm for businessmen and business students. The Odoo Business Show will be held at Radisson Hotel.

The next day, Friday, April 24, features art and entertainment related activities. A Visual Arts Exhibition will be held at Central Bank Museum at 10:00 am. In the evening, visitors can enjoy live music. Kyle Richardson Live will take place at Kafe Blue at 7:00 pm, with Liverpool fete in Point Fortin at 11:00 pm.

The final day of the week, Saturday, April 25, will also include more music performances. The first event is scheduled at 6:30 pm at UWI St. Augustine. It is called Music of the Diaspora. This event will be followed by Anslem Douglas in Concert in Naparima Bowl at 7:00 pm.

Two Fat Fellas is the last event of the day and the week that will be performed at 8:30pm at the Central Bank Auditorium.