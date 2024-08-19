Trinidad and Tobago to see reduction in food imports: Minister Gopee Scoon

Trinidad and Tobago: Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee Scoon said that a reduction in food imports in Trinidad and Tobago is pending.



She said that the country is expected to experience a decrease in food prices because several state run agricultural projects are beginning to deliver. The Minister was speaking to reports during her second visit to the Trinidad and Tobago Agri Expo at the Queen's Park Savannah.



Gopee Scoon reported that at present, the food import bill is $5 billion and she did not yet disclosed the dollar value of the decrease.





"The poundage or the volume of imports have definitely gone down, and that's why I've looked at the volumes; some of the pricing has gone up. And so it's a real test to look at the volume of goods that have come in," outlined the Minister.



She emphasised that the public is adapting to growing their food and eating what they grow and noted that there are many people with backyard gardens.



She further praised the ministries of agriculture, Lands and Fisheries, along with the Youth Development and National Service, for their projects that will bolster the local food supply and engage the youth.



The Trade Minister outlined that it is amazing to see the youth that are involved in agriculture now and are excited about it and that is where they look to start from the bottom up.



She also made note of the increase in local businesses, particularly in the food and beverage sector actively participating, but voiced concerns that despite this, much of what is consumed continues to be imported.



The Minister remarked, "Between agriculture and manufacturing, much of the imports now, sadly, are in much of the inputs into manufacturing, sadly, are imported. What we want to see is to use all local inputs in the production of our food and beverage items for export."



Moreover, she is also encouraging businesses to come to the Trade Ministry to access grants as this will further help to reduce the food imports on the island nation.