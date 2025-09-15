Trinidad and Tobago: 20-year-old motorist killed in highway crash; Two others injured

Police in Trinidad and Tobago reported that the victim’s vehicle veered out of control and collided with a purple Isuzu wrecker.

Trinidad and Tobago: A tragic traffic accident occurred on the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway on Saturday, September 13, around 9 p.m. A 20-year-old motorcyclist, Isaiah Teelucksingh from Mon Desir Road in Fyzabad, lost control of his vehicle, a Nissan Cefiro, near the Corinth overpass.

According to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Department, when the victim was driving his vehicle, it spun out of control and directly crashed into a purple Isuzu wrecker which was parked partially on the highway shoulder and was attending to a prior incident that had happened on the highway before. It is also being said by the officers that the wrecker was carrying a silver Nissan Tiida on it.

Further, the officials said that the driver of the Isuzu flatbed tow truck, 38-year-old Krishna Balliram of Gasparillo, and the driver of the car, Ravi Cazebo of Woodland, were about to enter the wreck when it was suddenly struck by the victim's car.

Authorities disclosed that when the emergency responders arrived at the scene they found victim ‘Teelucksingh’ unresponsive and trapped in his own vehicle’s driving seat. Later, he was pronounced dead at the scene by the District Medical Officer.

Along with this, the driver of the wrecker and the driver of the Nisaan Tidda also sustained multiple injuries and were taken to the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH), for treatment.

The police officers of the Ste Madeleine Police Station and Highway Patrol Units processed the scene and along with them the Officers of the Mon Repos Fire Station, which was led by FSO Jackson, FSO Woods, and Assistant Subfire Officer Noel, used their hydraulic “jaws of life” tools to take out the body of the victims from the vehicle.

Later the body of the victim was transported by the officers to the mortuary of the SFGH and police are waiting for the post-mortem results.

At the end police stated that Cpl Roopnarine and his team are investigating the fatal crash deeply and trying their best to increase road safety to decrease the numbers of this kind of fatal accidents.

The community are offering their prayers and condolence to the victims family and friends. Along with this they are also praying for quick recovery for the other two drivers who also got injured in this accident.