Trinidad and Tobago: 19-year-old found dead from gunshot wound at Family Home

A 19-year-old student, identified as Demetri Pierre, was found with a fatal gunshot wound at his family residence in Maracas Bay on October 20, 2026.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 19-year-old student has been discovered dead at his family residence in Maracas Bay on the night of Tuesday, October 20, 2026. The teenager died by suffering through gunshot injuries inside his bedroom.

The teenager who died has been identified as Demetri Pierre. Police have confiscated multiple firearms possessed by the father of the deceased and one note when officers carried out the investigation of the premises.

Based on the preliminary police account, Pierre’s 43-year-old father reached his residence at approximately 07:45 p.m. and put his firearm holster consisting of a licensed Glock 9mm pistol on a countertop and ultimately went to the bathroom.

Subsequently, the father allegedly heard the sound of a loud gunshot. Following this, the father immediately left the bathroom and went towards the direction of a sound of gunshot where he spotted his 21-year-old daughter trying to proceed into the bedroom of his brother.

Upon the door reportedly being locked from inside, the father attempted to open the door by forcibly pushing it, as the door opened the father entered the room and found his son lying on the bed sustaining a gunshot injury to his head.

Pierre’s father also discovered his licensed Glock pistol placed beside the teenager, who was reported to be alone in his room when his father entered. Police officers from the Maracas Bay Police Station, subsequently reacted to the incident and reached the site at around 07:53 p.m.

The father appealed to the police officers for help in taking his injured son to the Port of Spain General Hospital. Following which, Pierre was later transported to the hospital for medical treatment, after being attended by the medical professionals they pronounced him dead at approximately 08:24 p.m.

The crime site investigators subsequently reached the site of the incident, took photos of the scene and carried out the gunshot remains assessment involving the deceased teenager’s father and sister as a process of their investigation.

Police also found a note and the Glock pistol near the teenager on their arrival which they confiscated later. Multiple further firearms and ammunition possessed by father were also seized by the police, along with a 12-gauge shotgun, a Sig Sauer rifle and a second Glock pistol.

Police are currently investigating the matter and additional details related to the incident are expected to be disclosed as the authorities conclude their investigation.