Caribbean Airlines launches Travel Tuesday fares between Trinidad and Toronto for August

The promotion offers discounted one-way fares for travel throughout August 2026, with passengers receiving a free checked bag, carry-on allowance, mileage benefits and the option to upgrade to Business Class.

Trinidad and Tobago: Caribbean Airlines has announced special Travel Tuesday fares for passengers traveling between Trinidad and Toronto, offering discounted one-way tickets for August 2026.

According to the airline, one-way tickets from Trinidad to Toronto start at US$452, while flights from Toronto to Trinidad are available from CAD$446. “Whether you choose island bliss or city adventures, these deals will get you there for less,” shared Caribbean Airlines via an official Facebook post/

These promotion fares include taxes and are subject to availability and applicable terms and conditions. The offer is valid for bookings from July 21, 2026, with travel starting between August 1 to August 31, 2026.

Caribbean Airlines noted that the promotion applies to its Classic fare category and includes a free carry-on and personal item, one free checked bag, mileage earned on every trip, and the option to upgrade to Business Class.

Trinidad is known for its natural settings and rich cultural history. Visitors can relax on the palm-fringed shores of Maracas Bay while enjoying the local “bake and shark” sandwich, or experience a sunset boat tour through Caroni Swamp to see hundreds of beautiful Scarlet Ibis.

The island is also home to world-class bird watching at the Asa Wright Nature Centre and the world’s largest natural asphalt deposit, La Brea Pitch Lake. Travelers can also explore the colonial architecture of the “Magnificent Seven” mansions in the country’s capital, Port of Spain.

On the other hand, Toronto is known for its distinct neighborhoods and famous city landmarks. The city’s skyscape is dominated by the CN Tower which has a glass bottomed elevator to the observation deck that provides a great picture postcard view of Lake Ontario and the entire city.

Travelers interested in this special offer are encouraged to book early for a first-come first-served basis. Tickets can be purchased at Caribbean Airlines’ website - www.caribbean-airlines.com, mobile app, ticket offices, reservations call centre, and also with authorized travel agents.