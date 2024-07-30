SVG Agriculture Minister encourages National Food Production Recovery Campaign

The Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries- Sabato Caesar delivered a speech stating, action time for Farmers and Fishers in the recovery efforts.

St. Vincent and Grenadines: The Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries- Sabato Caesar delivered a speech stating, action time for Farmers and Fishers in the recovery efforts. He casted light on the National Food Production Recovery Campaign, encouraged the farmers and fishers to participate in it.

Notably, the agriculture ministry is seeking eligible candidates so the National Food Production Recovery team can be formed.

Minister Caesar noted that any of the individual who is looking for the job, has CXC passes in agriculture and biology or holds certificates, diplomas, or degrees (bachelor's, master's, or PhDs) in Agriculture, Fisheries, and Forestry should register during the week of registration at the Ministry of Agriculture Headquarters in Kingstown, starting Tuesday, July 30th.

While highlighting the requirements for the composition of the team, the Minister asserted that the group of 200 workers will form a part of a Farm Labour Supply programme. Additionally, a community outreach initiative has started to gather the names of people interested in providing farm labor services for the recovery program.

He further added that the assessment of the damage and loss is underway, which is expected to be completed by the end of this week. The recovery initiative will then is planned to begin from August 2, 2024.

With this, the framers and fishers will have access to the support from August. This project is expected to be completed by December 2024. As well, it has been stated that the Fisheries and Crop recovery facilitators will be placed across the country to ensure the smooth implementation of the $22 M supplementary estated 2024 allocation for Agriculture.

Trail of Destruction led by Hurricane Beryl impacted the agriculture sector of St. Vincent to an extent that it requires great efforts to restore and recover the conditions.

Need for the recovery of Agriculture Sector

The reports have stated that 80 to 100% of certain crops have been lost in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl in St. Vincent and Grenadines which signals recovery. As per the sources, major destruction has been laid to the crops that include bananas, plantains, coconuts, avocados and several other vegetables.

Considering this, CARDI (Caribbean Agriculture Research and Development Institute) had a meeting with the impacted farmers. The institute will be providing the services to the nation with a wide range of technical assistance programmes and services.

Although, the farmers of the nation found a bright spot which is because the wind and rain damage has greatly spared the potato, sweet potato, yam, dasheen and cassava crops. Such crops are located underground, and these have been identified as suitable to prepare to cope with and recover from climate-related disasters that include hurricanes or storms.

With this, the agriculture ministry will go through the phase of self-recovery. However, the destruction that Beryl has led is not that easy to recover. The government is dedicatedly working for the recovery so the country can be taken to a normal pace.

The National Food Recovery Campaign announced by the agriculture ministry of the country is an epitome to the steps being taken by the Government.