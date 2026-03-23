St. Kitts and Nevis launches Biometric Passport Programme, sets July 2027 deadline for transition 

The move aims to bring St. Kitts and Nevis travel documents in line with top global standards for biometric ID and border security.

St. Kitts and Nevis: The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, in collaboration with the Ministry of National Security, Citizenship and Immigration and the Citizenship by Investment Unit has announced the launch of the National Biometric Enrolment and Passport Modernisation which has been officially launched on April 14, 2026.

The initiative is expected to bring St. Kitts and Nevis travel documents into full alignment with the highest global standards for biometric identity verification and border security.

This programme reflects a major international shift towards biometric-enabled travel documents, and this standard has already been adopted by major jurisdictions including the European Union, the United States and the United Kingdom.

Officials described the programme as a modernisation initiative and a proactive, forward-looking upgrade aligned with the practices of the most respected passport issuing authorities of the world.

The programme is scheduled to launch on April 14, 2026, with officials noting that passports issued prior to that date will remain valid during a transition or legacy period which will run until July 31, 2027. After this deadline, such documents will no longer be accepted for international travel.

Authorities are urging citizens to complete their biometric enrolment well in advance of the cutoff date to avoid any disruption. In preparation for the rollout, authorised agents will be consulted ahead of the launch and provided with detailed guidance to assist clients throughout the process.

“St. Kitts and Nevis does not follow the global standard—we set it. With this biometric passport modernisation programme, we are making an unequivocal statement to the international community: our passport is among the most secure, rigorously governed, and respected in the world,” said Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew.

All About Working of the Programme

Biometric enrolment will be conducted exclusively through the official Government of St. Kitts and Nevis Biometric Enrolment Platform. This has reportedly been designated as the sole authorised channel for all enrolment and related processing. Authorities have made it clear that citizens and applicants will not be permitted to complete the process through any third-party services or alternative platforms.

The enrolment process will follow a structured three-step approach. Applicants will first be required to register on the official platform and submit their enrolment application. This will be followed by booking an appointment at an approved biometric collection centre. During the appointment, standard biometric data including fingerprints, a digital facial photograph, and, where applicable, an iris scan will be collected. Officials noted that the process typically takes between 15 and 30 minutes to complete.

According to authorities, all biometric data will be stored within secure, encrypted systems in full compliance with international data protection standards and in line with requirements set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO). Access to this data will be strictly restricted to authorised personnel and will be used solely for identity verification and border security purposes.

The government has also identified several official locations where biometric enrolment will be carried out. These include the Passport Office at Government Headquarters in Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis, as well as consulates in Ottawa, London, Abu Dhabi, Taipei and the Eastern Caribbean Consulate in Rabat, Morocco. Authorities added that additional government-approved collection centres may be designated worldwide as the programme expands.

Following the successful completion of biometric enrolment, citizens will be issued an upgraded biometric passport. Officials noted that additional benefits may be introduced over time and this depends on the duration for which the passport is held.

Fees and Payment Details

The government has outlined the fee structure for biometric enrolment and passport issuance, with adults required to pay USD $2,500 per person, while children under the age of 18 will be charged USD $1,800 per person.

Authorities indicated that comprehensive details regarding the full fee schedule, payment procedures, and any applicable waivers will be made available on the official government platform ahead of the programme’s launch.

Key Points for Citizens & Applicants

Authorities have clarified that the programme does not affect citizenship status and does not constitute a revocation of citizenship. Instead, it is a passport modernisation initiative aligned with global best practices.

Under the new framework, individuals who obtained citizenship through the Citizenship by Investment Programme will be required to complete biometric enrolment while native-born nationals will not be subject to this requirement. The policy also applies to all dependents including children who must undergo enrolment in accordance with globally recognised agre-appropriate procedures.

Existing citizens have been granted a transition period until July 31, 2027, to complete the process. For new applicants, biometric enrolment will become a mandatory component of the application process from April 2, 2026.

To support the rollout, the Citizenship Unit will provide a dedicated support service while authorised agents are expected to receive full operational guidance ahead of the programme’s launch.

"Our commitment to citizens is straightforward: we will provide every resource, every guidance, and every support mechanism needed to make this process as smooth and accessible as possible,” said CIU Chairman Calvin St. Juste.

He added that proper transition periods are in place and no citizen will be left without a clear path forward. The Chairman noted that this is a passport upgrade and they intend to deliver it with the same standard of service the citizens expect from the Federation.