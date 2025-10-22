St Kitts and Nevis delivers land titles to long-awaited homeowners in La Guerite, St Paul’s and St Peter’s

Following Thursday morning’s successful ceremony in La Guerite, the second land hand-over in New Amsterdam, St. Paul’s, saw even more residents receive their official land titles and ownership rights.

St Kitts and Nevis: The Government of St Kitts and Nevis has reaffirmed its commitment to sustainable development and citizen empowerment with two successful land distribution ceremonies held for its citizens. One ceremony took place in St. Paul's on Thursday, October 16, followed by another handover ceremony in Upper Monkey Hill, St. Peter's, on Friday, October 17.

Following Thursday morning’s successful ceremony in La Guerite, the second land hand-over exercise was successfully held in the afternoon in New Amsterdam, St. Paul’s, where even more residents received their official land titles and ownership rights.

This milestone event, facilitated by the Ministry of Sustainable Development, forms part of the Government's ongoing Squatter's Regularization Project, L.A.N.D Initiative, and Land Regularisation Programme, aiming to ensure greater land security and equity for the citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The second land handover exercise was reportedly successful, with over 10 residents receiving their official land titles and ownership rights deeds from Prime Minister Terrance Drew, who attended the handover ceremony.

Handover of Land Ownership in Upper Monkey Hill, St. Peter

The third handover took place on Friday, with Prime Minister Terrance Drew emphasising that it brought justice to the people of Upper Monkey Hill in St. Peter's and addressed a long-standing issue of land ownership that has spanned generations. He further added that the handover filled him with pride and emotion.

For over a century, the families of the constituency had lived on lands they called home, but on Friday, they finally secured the official title deeds to the land offering the security they deserve.

'This is dignity restored and history made!' Prime Minister Drew went on to state that through the Land Regularization Policy, the journey to ensure that the people of St. Kitts and Nevis receive legal ownership of the lands they have called home for generations has begun.

According to the PM, this historic step will empower families to build wealth, achieve security, and know with certainty that their land is legally theirs.

He concluded by stating that it is only the Labour Party that has the vision, compassion, and commitment to make this possible. Delivering on its promise of empowerment and sustainable development, these initiatives demonstrate the Government's commitment to advancing Pillar 5: Sustainable Settlements under the Sustainable Island State Agenda (SISA), further empowering families, strengthening communities, and building a more sustainable St Kitts and Nevis for all.