No major risk of Dengue Fever in Jamaica: Reports

Post Hurricane Beryl, there has been an increase in the mosquito population in Jamaica which alarms of the dengue spread. However, the Ministry of Health and Wellness have announced that there has been no major spike in Dengue cases.

While speaking at the conference at the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton- portfolio Minister mentioned that two weeks after the passage of the Category 4 Storm, the nation can expect further increase in the mosquito population, highlighting the risk of the spread of dengue fever in the country.

He further highlighted that before the passage of Hurricane, the number of positive containers per hundred houses were calculated which were very low at a figure of approximately 18.6.

In simple words, for every 100 houses, 18.6 had evidence of mosquito breeding. And, among these, there were the mosquitoes that bite and sing, but do not carry the dengue virus.

On this, the Minister stated, “We thought it was important to male that distinction. Although we accept that whether they have the virus or not, the fact that they’re a nuisance is a problem to the nation and people.

As per the records from the start of 2024 till July 16, the National Surveillance Unit in the Ministry of Health and Wellness recorded 1406 cases of dengue. The report for an individual year is as follows-

January 2024: 634 cases

February: 249 cases

March: 251 cases

April: 120 cases

May: 78 cases

June: 51 cases

The issue of the spread of Dengue in Jamaica is such a concern. This is due to the reason that at the end of 2023, there were 10,362 cases reported. Last year, the outbreak of dengue fever in the country was severe as it was almost five fold increase. And, impacted the health of the population to a great extent.