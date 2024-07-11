Jamaican teacher charged for molesting student

A teacher from St Catherine was allegedly charged for molesting a 12 year old student, has been remanded until September 10, 2024.

And, the teacher whose name has come to be withheld to protect the child is charged with sexual grooming, indecent assault and sexual touching. For such an offense committed, the matter was mentioned in the St Catherine Parish Court on Tuesday.

Desiree Alleyne, Judge of Senior Parish Court did not entertain the bail application. As per the reports, it has come forward that the assault was done in an institution. This matter was further reported to the police, for which the investigation was launched.

And, the teacher was arrested and charged for the same. Rape cases in Jamaica were recorded as 11.4% in nation. In 2001, there were 28.26 rapes recorded in the population of Jamaica which after 21 years fell to 17.51% as per 100,000 Jamaicans.

Considerably, since 2012, the sexual abuse rates of those who were under 16 years in Jamaica have been greater than the police oversight matter to National Public Health Problem.

In 2010, the national report on rape incidents was released which ranked Jamaica at 22nd with 24 rape incidents per 100,000 citizens. The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) recorded about 6600 rape cases between the period 2011 to 2020, from which 3250 cases were cleared up. Till now, 2012 has been recorded as the year with highest number of rape incidents with the count of 948.

Although, it is necessary to foster the safety and security of the people of the country so better and secure living can be ensured in the nation. And, the officials are dedicatedly working for the same.