Friday, 19th July 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Jamaican teacher charged for molesting student

A teacher from St Catherine was allegedly charged for molesting a 12 year old student, has been remanded until September 10, 2024.

Thursday, 11th July 2024

Jamaica: A teacher from St Catherine was allegedly charged for molesting a 12 year old student, has been remanded until September 10, 2024. 

And, the teacher whose name has come to be withheld to protect the child is charged with sexual grooming, indecent assault and sexual touching. For such an offense committed, the matter was mentioned in the St Catherine Parish Court on Tuesday.

Desiree Alleyne, Judge of Senior Parish Court did not entertain the bail application. As per the reports, it has come forward that the assault was done in an institution. This matter was further reported to the police, for which the investigation was launched.

And, the teacher was arrested and charged for the same. Rape cases in Jamaica were recorded as 11.4% in nation. In 2001, there were 28.26 rapes recorded in the population of Jamaica which after 21 years fell to 17.51% as per 100,000 Jamaicans.

Considerably, since 2012, the sexual abuse rates of those who were under 16 years in Jamaica have been greater than the police oversight matter to National Public Health Problem. 

In 2010, the national report on rape incidents was released which ranked Jamaica at 22nd with 24 rape incidents per 100,000 citizens. The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) recorded about 6600 rape cases between the period 2011 to 2020, from which 3250 cases were cleared up. Till now, 2012 has been recorded as the year with highest number of rape incidents with the count of 948. 

Although, it is necessary to foster the safety and security of the people of the country so better and secure living can be ensured in the nation. And, the officials are dedicatedly working for the same.

Sasha Baptiste

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

Reggae singer Frankie Paul dies

Thursday, 11th July 2024

Uncategorised

JAMPRO targets top-10 ranking for Jamaica in Doing Business Report

Thursday, 11th July 2024

Uncategorised

Jamaica earns US$3.1 Billion with 3.4 Million in arrivals

Thursday, 11th July 2024

Uncategorised

Jamaica govt to spend over $600 Million to upgrade Police Communication S...

Thursday, 11th July 2024

Uncategorised

Jamaica: More than 150,000 citizens to benefit from 5-year Digital Skills...

Thursday, 11th July 2024

Dexta Daps releases latest album Trilogy, ranks #2 on Apple Music (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Jamaican Dexta Daps' album Trilogy #2 on Apple Music

Thursday, 11th July 2024

Jolyan Silvera and her wife Melissa during their marriage in 2015 (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Jamaica: Former PNP MP Jolyan Silvera charged with murder of wife

Thursday, 11th July 2024

CARICOM Flyer (PC: Twitter/CARICOM)
Uncategorised

46th CARICOM Opening Ceremony takes place

Thursday, 11th July 2024