Jamaican Sprint Coach Stephen Francis dies at 64

Stephen Francis helped turn Jamaica into a global sprinting powerhouse, coaching Olympic and world champions while proving elite athletes could train and succeed without leaving the island.

Jamaica: Famous Jamaican sprint coach Stephen “Franno” Francis passed away in hospital on Saturday, one day after his 64th birthday celebration. MVP Track & Field Club, where he was a co-founder and Technical Director, confirmed the news. The club did not share the cause of his death.

Francis played an important role in transforming Jamaica into one of the strongest sprinting nations in the world. His coaching career produced a number of Olympic and world champions as well as world record holders.

Some of these athletes include Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shericka Jackson, Asafa Powell, Kishane Thompson, Melaine Walker, Tajay Gayle, Nesta Carter, Michael Frater, Kaliese Spencer, and Sherone Simpson. He also helped develop rising stars Tina Clayton and Tia Clayton most recently.

Francis co-founded MVP (Maximising Velocity and Power) Track & Field Club in 1999 with his brother Paul Francis, Bruce James, and David Noel. Under his guidance, the club became one of the world’s top athletics training centres.

He also proved that Jamaican athletes could become world champions without leaving their country. At a time when many young athletes were going to the United States for training, he developed a successful system in Jamaica that helped athletes stay at home while competing at the highest level. His approach was based on in-depth planning and analysis that transformed the country’s athletics programme.

Before becoming a full-time coach, Francis had a very successful career in finance. He obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Management Studies from the University of the West Indies, followed by an MBA in Finance at the University of Michigan, where he graduated at the top of his class. He later left the business world to focus completely on coaching athletes.

Following his death, tributes flooded from across the world. Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness praised Francis for believing in local talent and helping in making Jamaica a global sprinting power.

I am deeply saddened by the passing of iconic track and field coach and businessman, the Honourable Vincent Stephen Francis OJ. By guiding many of Jamaica’s legendary and most accomplished athletes to stardom, Stephen’s contribution to building Brand Jamaica is immeasurable and worthy of high praise, he shared via a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

I am deeply saddened by the passing of iconic track and field coach and businessman, the Honourable Vincent Stephen Francis OJ.



By guiding many of Jamaica’s legendary and most accomplished athletes to stardom, Stephen’s contribution to building Brand Jamaica is immeasurable and… pic.twitter.com/YVvMEsI0F3 — Andrew Holness (@AndrewHolnessJM) July 5, 2026

MVP Track & Field Club also reflected on his legacy and contributions. They shared a post on Instagram that read, “Stephen Francis leaves behind an irreplaceable legacy and will forever be remembered as one of the greatest coaches of all time.”

In recognition of his contribution to Jamaican sports, Francis was awarded the Order of Jamaica in 2017, which is the country’s highest national honor.